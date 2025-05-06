IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: National Weather Service offices on the Gulf Coast are seriously understaffed, new documents reveal; U.S. Supreme Court further limits environmental reviews of major projects; PLUS: Sounding the alarm on Trump's dangerous gutting of FEMA... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Why are so many of Canada's wildfires burning out of control?; Crater Lake National Park chief resigns, says Trump dismantling agency; White House proposes shutting down Chemical Safety Board; Trump officials delayed farm trade report over deficit forecast; Trump EPA tried to bury some good news showing that U.S. climate pollution declined in 2023; Trump administration may rescind $4 billion for California High-Speed Rail project... PLUS: GOP state lawmakers are looking to ban non-existent 'chemtrails'... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- NWS forecast offices understaffed on the Gulf Coast:
- Key US weather monitoring offices understaffed as hurricane season starts (Guardian):
"The system is already overstretched and at some point it will snap," said Tom Fahy, legislative director of the National Weather Service Employees Organization, an independent labor union and provider of the office staffing data. "We are at the snapping point now."
- NOAA is scrambling to fill positions after Trump's cuts. How are Wisconsin offices faring? (MSN)
- FEMA Head Admits in Internal Meetings He Doesn't Yet Have a Plan for Hurricane Season (Wall Street Journal)
- Veteran meteorologist warns of degraded forecasts, U.S. science brain drain:
- "Flying blind": Meteorologist warns how Trump cuts will impact hurricane season (MSNBC)
- VIDEO: TV Meteorologist on the Sledgehammer against Weather Science (This Is Not Cool blog)
- States grapple with FEMA uncertainty:
- Turmoil, worry swirl over cuts to key federal agencies as hurricane season begins (AP):
What's happening reminds former Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Craig Fugate of 2005, the year Hurricane Katrina devastated Louisiana and exposed inexperienced and poorly prepared governments at all levels, especially the then-FEMA chief who came from a horse-rearing association. Fugate said he's especially worried about top experienced disaster people leaving FEMA...FEMA has also cut disaster resilience programs. Making areas more survivable saves up to $13 for every dollar spent, said Lori Peek, director of the Natural Hazards Center at the University of Colorado.
- NC Gov. Josh Stein: FEMA is broken as we brace for a new hurricane season | Opinion (USA Today):
- VIDEO Gov. Josh Stein: "A man-made disaster" as Trump Targets FEMA (This Is Not Cool)
- If FEMA didn't exist, could states handle the disaster response on their own? (The Conversation)
- GOP budget proposal slashes FEMA, NOAA:
- Top Republicans push back at Trump 'slash-and-burn': 'Baby out with the bathwater' (Raw Story)
- The GOP’s proposed cuts to FEMA and Medicaid reveal the paradox of red state dependence (Fortune/Yahoo News)
- Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul says future FEMA funding could be impacted by cost of 'Big, Beautiful Bill' (Yahoo News)
- Trump administration unveils more detailed proposal for steep 2026 spending cuts (The Hill)
- Trump Interior Dept. to reverse Biden ban on drilling in Alaska:
- Trump Administration to Open Alaska Wilderness to Drilling and Mining (NY Times):
Created in the early 1900s, the reserves were originally envisioned as a fuel supply for the Navy in times of emergency. But in 1976, Congress authorized full commercial development of the federal land and ordered the government to balance oil drilling with conservation and wildlife protection...During his first day in office, President Trump signed an executive order opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge - home to migrating caribou, polar bears, musk oxen, millions of birds and other wildlife - to drilling. But a lease sale there held in January flopped, ending without a single bidder.
- Interior to reverse Biden ban on drilling in Alaska (E&E News)
- Trump officials are visiting Alaska to discuss a gas pipeline and oil drilling (AP)
- US Supreme further limits environmental reviews:
- Supreme Court: Agency Deference Is Good Now (The American Prospect):
"This highlights the manipulability of Loper Bright," he said. "Where there’s an agency that decides to interpret a statute in a progressive manner, [conservative justices] are going to say, 'That’s a legal decision.'" Clearly, NEPA reviews fell on their preferred side of the line for Kavanaugh and his conservative allies.
- The Supreme Court’s Green Double Standard (The Atlantic/Yahoo News)
- US Supreme Court limits environmental reviews in Utah railway ruling (Reuters):
The ruling, authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, was joined by four other conservative justices. The court's three liberal justices filed a separate opinion concurring in the outcome...The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled in favor of the challengers in 2023, concluding that the environmental review inadequately analyzed the effects of increased oil production in the basin as well as downstream, where the oil would be refined. Democratic former President Joe Biden's administration had backed the railway coalition in the case, as did the state of Utah.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
Share article...
- Why are so many of Canada's wildfires burning out of control? (Washington Post)
- Superintendent of Crater Lake National Park resigns, says Trump dismantling agency (KGW8)
- White House proposes shutting down Chemical Safety Board (Washington Post)
- Trump officials delayed farm trade report over deficit forecast (Politico)
- The Trump EPA tried to bury some good news showing that U.S. climate pollution declined in 2023 (Yale Climate Connections)
- NAACP calls for emergency shutdown of Musk's supercomputer in Memphis (NBC News)
- Trump administration may rescind $4 billion for California High-Speed Rail project (Reuters)
- State lawmakers are looking to ban non-existent 'chemtrails.' It could have real-life side effects (CNN)
- Trump’s 'Correct Science Information' echoes Inquisition, Soviets, and Nazis (This Is Not Cool)
- Trump plan could offload hundreds of national park sites to states (E&E News)
- What's missing from the U.S. debate on electric vehicles (CSIS)
- A vehicle-to-grid response: Electric vehicles fed power into Australian grid during blackout, says report (MSN)
- What Ukraine's Drone Attack Should Tell us About Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- 'Half the tree of life': ecologists' horror as nature reserves are emptied of insects (Guardian)
- A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world's energy future (Grist)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)