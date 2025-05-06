With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 6/5/2025, 10:57am PT  


Follow @GreenNewsReport...

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on Pandora
Listen on iHeartListen on Amazon Music
Listen on TuneInRSS/XML Feed
(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: National Weather Service offices on the Gulf Coast are seriously understaffed, new documents reveal; U.S. Supreme Court further limits environmental reviews of major projects; PLUS: Sounding the alarm on Trump's dangerous gutting of FEMA... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Click here to listen or download MP3 (6 mins)...

Link:
Embed:
GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Why are so many of Canada's wildfires burning out of control?; Crater Lake National Park chief resigns, says Trump dismantling agency; White House proposes shutting down Chemical Safety Board; Trump officials delayed farm trade report over deficit forecast; Trump EPA tried to bury some good news showing that U.S. climate pollution declined in 2023; Trump administration may rescind $4 billion for California High-Speed Rail project... PLUS: GOP state lawmakers are looking to ban non-existent 'chemtrails'... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

Share article...
                 

Article Categories: North Carolina, Alaska, Republicans, U.S. Supreme Court, FEMA, Donald Trump, Public lands, NOAA, Brett Kavanaugh