IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Climate action champion Mark Carney elected as Canada's new Prime Minister; Oil tanker collision spills jet fuel into England's North Sea; Trump orders vast increase in logging of the public's national forests; PLUS: 1 in 5 butterflies in the U.S. have disappeared in the last 20 years... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): As Trump attacks US science agencies, ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred ushers in a fresh wave of climate denial in Australia; Climate change made South Sudan’s heat wave 10 times as likely, study finds; How one controversial pipeline in Africa reveals the state of the global fight over oil; Supreme Court rejects red states' bid to quash climate cases... PLUS: DOJ says ending Louisiana petrochemical case helps 'dismantle radical DEI programs'... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- England: Ship collision causes oil spill:
- Live Updates: North Sea collision (Independent)
- Fuel Leak From US Tanker Crash Could Hit UK Coast And ‘Devastate’ Wildlife
(Independent):Wildlife trusts have warned of potential "devastating" impacts of pollution after an oil tanker carrying jet fuel and a cargo ship loaded with highly toxic chemicals collided in the North Sea.div>
- A fiery collision in the North Sea has raised fears of an environmental disaster. Here’s what we know (CNN)
- Long Island: fire crews gain control:
- Long Island brush fire 100% knocked down; Burn bans issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (CBS News)
- VIDEO: Winds Fuel Fires On New York’s Long Island (Weather Channel)
- Long Island brush fire: Crews knock down blaze but wind threats remain (Fox News-New York)
- The likely cause of Long Island’s major brush fires? S’mores. (Washington Post/MSN)
- Japan's grapples with worst wildfires in 50 years:
- Japan's worst wildfire in 50 years brought under control—mayor (AFP)
- Japan fights forest fire that has forced 1,200 people to evacuate (CNN)
- Japan’s Biggest Wildfire in Decades Rages On as Thousands Flee (SciTech Daily)
- Queensland hit by first tropical cyclone in 50+ years:
- Ex-Tropical Cyclone Alfred brings highest rainfall in decades to south-east Queensland (ABC Australia/MSN)
- VIDEO: Cyclone Alfred is first cyclone in over 50 years to cross the southeast coast (ABC Australia)
- 'A serious wake-up call': Cyclone Alfred exposes weaknesses in Australia’s vital infrastructure (The Conversation)
- What's unusual about Cyclone Alfred, and is climate change affecting how it moves towards the coast? (ABC Australia)
- Cyclone Alfred uncovers two shipwrecks over 100 years old in Australia (Independent)
- Alaska: Iditarod sled dog race moved due to lack of snow:
- The world’s most famous sled dog race is longer than ever. Here’s a look at Iditarod, by the numbers (AP)
- Iditarod start moves to Fairbanks due to lack of snow (Alaska Public Radio)
- Lack of snow north of the Alaska Range prompts Iditarod to move official start to Fairbanks (AP)
- Ontario Premier Ford slaps 25 percent tariff on electricity imports to U.S.:
- Ontario's Doug Ford warns of 'Trump recession,' threatens electrical shutoff to U.S. (CNBC)
- Canada slaps electricity tariffs on New York, Minnesota, Michigan (The Hill)
- Ontario will cut off U.S. electricity exports 'with a smile on my face,' Ford says
(Toronto Sun)
- Canada's new prime minister is a climate action champion:
- What Canada’s Next Prime Minister Mark Carney Means for Climate Change (Time):
It was his work with the Bank of England from 2013 to 2020 that brought the climate crisis into focus for him. "When I became governor of the Bank of England, which oversees the insurance industry, I saw that the number of extreme weather events had tripled and the cost of those events had gone up five times in a quarter century," he said in an interview with the United Nations in 2021. "These things really concentrated my mind on climate."
- Who is Mark Carney, the crisis-handling former central bank governor turned Canada’s next leader? (CNN)
- 5 things to know about Mark Carney, Canada's next prime minister (NPR)
- US Trump Critics Celebrate Mark Carney's Victory Speech: 'Boom' (Newsweek)
- VIDEO, Transcipt: Carney addresses Canadians as new Liberal leader and PM-designate (CBC TV)
- VIDEO: Mark Carney - Investing in net-zero climate solutions creates value and rewards (United Nations)
- Trump SEC moves to repeal climate disclosure rule:
- SEC rule suspension is early gift for Trump’s oil and gas supporters (Washington Post)
- Trump SEC pick wants to ditch landmark climate disclosure rule (Politico):
Finalized in March under Biden SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the rule would require publicly traded companies to divulge details about the risks that climate change poses to their business. The SEC paused the rule in April amid lawsuits from Republican state attorneys general and a company led by Chris Wright, Trump’s pick for Energy secretary.
- Trump to overhaul Biden-era chemical plant safety rules:
- Trump’s E.P.A. to Rewrite Rules Aimed at Averting Chemical Disasters (NY Times):
The Environmental Protection Agency filed a motion in federal court on Thursday saying it was pulling back the safety regulations, introduced last year under former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. The rules, which took effect in May, require sites that handle hazardous chemicals to adopt new safeguards including explicit measures to prepare for storms, floods and other climate-related risks.
- Biden DOJ said this petrochemical plant was a health threat. Trump's ready to drop a lawsuit against it (Washington Post)
- Trump moves to vastly expand logging of the public's forests:
- Trump Moves to Increase Logging in National Forests (NY Times):
The president wants to circumvent environmental regulations to expand timber production, something sought by homebuilders and the construction industry.
- Trump executive orders to increase logging in national forests (Axios)
- Trump's 'God Squad' timber logging mandate is legally murky (Bloomberg Environment)
- Trump's plan to cut down more trees faces a host of problems (USA Today)
- Donald Trump's Executive Order to Cut Down Millions of Trees: What to Know (Newsweek):
Chad Hanson, wildfire scientist at the John Muir Project, speaking to The Guardian: "This Trump executive order is the most blatant attempt in American history by a president to hand over federal public lands to the logging industry." Hanson added: "What's worse, the executive order is built on a lie, as Trump falsely claims that more logging will curb wildfires and protect communities, while the overwhelming weight of evidence shows exactly the opposite."
- Trump Signs Executive Order Handing U.S. Public Forests Over to Private Logging Industry (EcoWatch):
The announcement follows last week’s appointment of Tom Schultz as the new chief of the U.S. Forest Service. Schultz is a former executive of timber company Idaho Forest Group.
- Butterflies are declining rapidly in the U.S.
- First national analysis finds America’s butterflies are disappearing at ‘catastrophic’ rate (AP)
- Butterflies In The U.S. Are Disappearing At A ‘Catastrophic’ Rate (Washington Post):
"The number of butterflies in the contiguous United States declined by 22 percent this century, a collapse with potentially dire implications...The total number of butterflies in the contiguous United States has declined 22 percent over a 20-year period, according to a study in the journal Science, as shrinking habitat, rising temperatures and a toxic array of pesticides kill off the delicate insects. The study, published Thursday in the journal Science, is the most comprehensive tally of U.S. butterfly populations to date.
- Interactive map: See How Butterflies Are Surviving, or Not, Near You (NY Times)
- VIDEO John Dickerson: Butterfly populations declining rapidly in U.S. with 22% disappearing in 2 decades, study finds (CBS News)
