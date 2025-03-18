With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Follow @GreenNewsReport









IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Tornadoes, wildfires, and dust storms wreak havoc across Central and Southern US; Trump Administration mass firings endanger accuracy of weather forecasts; PLUS: Trump EPA rescinds vital permits for New Jersey offshore wind project... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'We don't have anywhere to go.' In Ghana, rising seas, powerful waves sweep away homes; Environmental groups sound alarm as fossil fuel lobby pushes for immunity; Hope for a Trump energy boom is marred by anxiety about tariffs; Climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann targeted again in court; Want cheap power, fast? Solar and wind farms have a suggestion... PLUS: Trump halted Agent Orange cleanup, putting hundreds of thousands at risk... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...