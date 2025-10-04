With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 4/10/2025, 10:49am PT  


Follow @GreenNewsReport...

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on Pandora
Listen on iHeartListen on Amazon Music
Listen on TuneInRSS/XML Feed
(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump signs slew of executive orders to bail out the declining, polluting coal industry; Torrential rains and flooding cripple Congo's capital city; PLUS: Big banks quietly planning ways to maximize profits amid climate chaos... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Click here to listen or download MP3 (6 mins)...

Link:
Embed:
GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump makes sweeping move to undercut state climate laws like California's; In the rain-soaked South, storms portend future ‘generational’ floods; White House ends funding for key US climate research body; US exits carbon talks on shipping, urges others to follow, document says; NOAA contracts being reviewed one by one, throwing the agency into chaos; Threatened carbon pipeline filed hundreds of lawsuits against landowners... PLUS: More oil and gas FAFO as crude keeps diving... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...