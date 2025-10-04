IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump signs slew of executive orders to bail out the declining, polluting coal industry; Torrential rains and flooding cripple Congo's capital city; PLUS: Big banks quietly planning ways to maximize profits amid climate chaos... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump makes sweeping move to undercut state climate laws like California's; In the rain-soaked South, storms portend future ‘generational’ floods; White House ends funding for key US climate research body; US exits carbon talks on shipping, urges others to follow, document says; NOAA contracts being reviewed one by one, throwing the agency into chaos; Threatened carbon pipeline filed hundreds of lawsuits against landowners... PLUS: More oil and gas FAFO as crude keeps diving... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Kinshasa inundated by torrential rains, flooding:
- VIDEO: Dozens die after torrential rain hammers Congolese capital (BBC)
- Dozens Die in Floods Hitting Congo’s Capital (NY Times):
While the Democratic Republic of Congo reels from a new rebel offensive in the east, its capital in the west, Kinshasa, grapples with deadly floods.
- The Carbon Brief Profile: Democratic Republic of the Congo (Carbon Brief)
- Global warming worsening deadly flooding in Africa, warn scientists (Al Jazeera)
- US coastal flooding will increase ten-fold:
- Flood risks getting worse along US coastlines, new analysis shows (Floodlight):
Flooding in coastal areas of the United States is projected to occur 10 times more often over the next 25 years...And that’s only if countries keep their commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as outlined in the Paris Agreement.
- New U.S. Coastal Risk Map and Analysis (Climate Central)
- Heavier Rainfall Rates in U.S. Cities (Climate Central)
- Florida most at risk of ‘severe coastal flooding.’ New research shows where. (Sun-Sentinel)
- Big banks quietly planning to profit from climate chaos:
- Big banks predict catastrophic warming, with profit potential (E&E News):
Top Wall Street institutions are preparing for a severe future of global warming that blows past the temperature limits agreed to by more than 190 nations a decade ago, industry documents show...Wall Street has determined the temperature goal is effectively dead and describe how top financial institutions plan to continue operating profitably as temperatures and damages soar.
- Trump launches unprecedented bailout of declining coal industry
- New Trump Orders Aim to Keep Coal Power Alive, Despite Climate and Economic Costs (Inside Climate News)
- Trump looks to radically reshape power plant oversight — and boost coal (Canary Media):
Trump’s raft of pro-coal executive orders includes a plan to give DOE unprecedented authority to force any power plant to stay open, no matter the cost.
- FACT FOCUS: Trump misrepresents facts about coal as he signs executive orders to boost its use (AP)
- Trump signs executive orders to help dying U.S. coal industry (Washington Post):
The president directed agencies to boost coal leasing, mining and exports. But these steps are unlikely to usher in a coal renaissance.
- Trump signs executive orders to boost coal, a reliable but polluting energy source (AP)
- Trump Makes Sweeping Move To Undercut State Climate Laws Like Calif.'s (LA Times)
- VIDEO, transcript: Executive Order on the Coal Industry (Rev)
- All Employees, Coal Mining, March 2025 (Federal Reserve, St. Louis)
- The withering of the American coal industry (The Week. 9/17/2018)
- Trump makes sweeping move to undercut state climate laws like California's (LA Times)
- In the rain-soaked South, storms portend future ‘generational’ floods (Washington Post)
- US exits carbon talks on shipping, urges others to follow, document says (CBC)
- White House ends funding for key US climate research body (Guardian)
- How the Caribbean could turn a plague of seaweed into fuel and fertilizer (Washington Post)
- Trump Administration cuts research funding, claiming it creates 'climate anxiety' (NY Times)
- NOAA contracts being reviewed one by one, throwing the agency into chaos (NPR)
- Threatened carbon pipeline filed hundreds of lawsuits against landowners (AP)
- Trump's nominee for EPA top lawyer advances despite scant qualifications (Inside Climate News)
- 'Beautiful Hair': Trump orders DOE to repeal Biden showerhead flow limits (The Hill)
- RFK Jr. directs CDC to stop promoting flouridation; EPA will re-assess (The New Lede)
- More oil and gas FAFO as crude keeps diving (This Is Not Cool blog)
- These recycling techniques could help keep clothes out of landfills (Washington Post)
- A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world’s energy future (Grist)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
