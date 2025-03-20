With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Internal FEMA report warns agency is not ready for hurricane season; Trump administration flip-flops, reverses shutdown of massive offshore wind project; PLUS: China's emissions are falling, thanks to massive deployment of clean energy... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): GOP budget plan contains a massive poison pill for clean energy; Toxic wildfire pollution infiltrates homes of 1 billion people a year, study finds; Electricity costs keep climbing, despite Trump's promises; 'Rogue' communication devices found on Chinese-made solar power inverters; Poll: majority want federal agencies to increase efforts to protect people from the health harms of global warming; DOGE cuts could wreck the cleanup of wartime nuclear waste at Hanford, WA... PLUS: 15 years after Deepwater spill, researchers reveal most-polluting rigs... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

