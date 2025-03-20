IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Internal FEMA report warns agency is not ready for hurricane season; Trump administration flip-flops, reverses shutdown of massive offshore wind project; PLUS: China's emissions are falling, thanks to massive deployment of clean energy... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- Trump Administration flip-flops, reverses shutdown of massive NY offshore wind project:
- Stop work order on Empire Wind 1 lifted, Equinor resumes construction (Utility Dive):
Statements from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum imply that the restart approval was related to conversations about the state’s natural gas pipeline capacity.
- In Reversal, Trump Officials Will Allow Huge Offshore N.Y. Wind Farm to Proceed (NY Times):
Mr. Burgum claimed that the permits had been rushed and ordered all work to stop immediately. But the Trump administration, which has frequently criticized the wind industry, never shared evidence of its claims with either the company or the public, and gave no indication of when the stop-work order might be lifted..."The lack of evidence to support the decision is a strong signal that a federal court would probably find this to be an arbitrary and capricious decision."
- Stop Work Order Lifted on Empire Wind Project, Clean Energy and Jobs to Move Forward (Environmental Defense Fund):
The project is expected to supply electric power to 500,000 homes in New York and create more than 1,000 union jobs. The stop work order was originally issued by the Trump administration on April 16.
- VIDEO: New York's $2.5 billion offshore wind farm halted by Trump administration (CBS News)
- How Trump pushed Empire Wind to the brink of collapse (E&E News):
Many European wind companies assumed they shared similar interests with U.S. officials, "only to find out we were operating in a banana republic with jungle law," said Kristian Ascanius Jacobsen, CEO of Green Ducklings, a Danish offshore wind consultancy. Companies are cautiously weighing future investments in the U.S by asking "is it worth the risk when the repercussions of such an investment are so high," he said.
- 'Nobody’s seen it': An elusive report could drive Empire Wind to collapse (Canary Media)
- Leaked internal FEMA report warns agency is not ready for hurricane season:
- Exclusive: FEMA is ‘not ready’ for hurricane season, internal agency review shows (CNN):
Prepared at the direction of new acting Administrator David Richardson as part of a problem-solving exercise at FEMA, the document outlines the agency’s struggles in recent months and raises a number of red flags ahead of hurricane season, including a general uncertainty around its mission, lack of coordination with states and other federal agencies, low morale and new red tape that will likely slow responses.
“As FEMA transforms to a smaller footprint, the intent for this hurricane season is not well understood,” the document states. "Thus FEMA is not ready."
- VIDEO: FEMA Report: We are Not Ready for Hurricane Season (This Is Not Cool blog)
- FEMA "not ready" for hurricane season, internal review says (CBS News):
Elsewhere in the presentation, it says most of FEMA's readiness process for hurricane season "has been derailed this year due to other activities like staffing and contracts" — an apparent reference to layoffs of probationary workers and sweeping changes to FEMA's contract workforce.
- FEMA Cuts Emergency Training As Hurricane Season Looms (Reuters):
The training cutbacks could leave storm-prone communities less prepared to handle the often devastating aftermath of hurricanes, the sources and some of the current and former officials warned.
- Massive storms, tornadoes leave swath of destruction across Midwest:
- 'Trail of destruction' as tornadoes, storms in 3 states kill at least 32: Live updates (USA Today)
- Tornadoes Just Wrecked Multiple States. Where Are Trump and FEMA? (The New Republic)
- Residents dig out from tornado damage after storms kill 28 in Kentucky, Missouri and Virginia (AP)
- Dust Storms: Not Just in Kansas Anymore (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Cuts, layoffs harming National Weather Service forecasts:
- Tornadoes expose staffing crisis at National Weather Service (WMUR)
- VIDEO: National Weather Service Cuts Compromise Forecasts (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Cuts to National Weather Service tested Kentucky office staffing ahead of deadly tornadoes (UK Independent)
- NOAA seeks to reassign employees to understaffed weather service offices (The Hill)
- Extreme heat broils Texas, Minnesota, Canada:
- Texas swelters as record-breaking heatwave sweeps across state (Guardian)
- Summer-Like Slug Of Heat Pushes Across Much Of North America (Yale Climate Connections)
- Minnesotans brace for the worst as they check on their homes in the path of the wildfires (MPR News)
- Fires Erupt in North American Forests (NASA)
- Republicans move to repeal first-ever worker heat protections:
- Republicans Attack Rules Designed to Keep Workers Safe From Heat (Inside Climate News):
The Trump administration eviscerated the only agency tasked with studying worker health and safety. Now, Republicans have revived a plan to stop OSHA "overreach." Advocates fear it could further endanger workers.
- Trump’s Pick to Lead Workplace Safety Agency Will Derail Heat Protections, Advocates Fear (Mother Jones)
- China's CO2 emissions fall thanks to massive clean energy deployment:
- Analysis: Clean energy just put China’s CO2 emissions into reverse for first time (Carbon Brief):
For the first time, the growth in China’s clean power generation has caused the nation’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to fall despite rapid power demand growth...Electricity supply from new wind, solar and nuclear capacity was enough to cut coal-power output even as demand surged, whereas previous falls were due to weak growth....If sustained, the drop in power-sector CO2 as a result of clean-energy growth could presage the sort of structural decline in emissions anticipated in previous analysis for Carbon Brief.
- China's Green Energy Surge Has Caused CO2 Emissions to Fall for the First Time (Futurism)
