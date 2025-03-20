With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Internal FEMA report warns agency is not ready for hurricane season; Trump administration flip-flops, reverses shutdown of massive offshore wind project; PLUS: China's emissions are falling, thanks to massive deployment of clean energy... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

GOP budget plan contains a massive poison pill for clean energy; Toxic wildfire pollution infiltrates homes of 1 billion people a year, study finds; Electricity costs keep climbing, despite Trump's promises; 'Rogue' communication devices found on Chinese-made solar power inverters; Poll: majority want federal agencies to increase efforts to protect people from the health harms of global warming; DOGE cuts could wreck the cleanup of wartime nuclear waste at Hanford, WA... PLUS: 15 years after Deepwater spill, researchers reveal most-polluting rigs

