THIS WEEK: Big Barbaric Bill ... Conman's Clowns ... Anti-Semitism ... In Memoriam ...
By Brad Friedman on 5/25/2025, 6:36am PT
...CONGRATS...
...to editorial cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz for winning the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization's 2025 Book and Journalism Award for his important and indefatigable cartoonery. Here's a few recent samples...
...MEMORIAL DAY...
...NEXT WEEK!...
As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!
Share article...