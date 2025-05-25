THIS WEEK: Big Barbaric Bill ... Conman's Clowns ... Anti-Semitism ... In Memoriam ...
By Brad Friedman on 5/25/2025, 6:36am PT  

...CONGRATS...

...to editorial cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz for winning the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization's 2025 Book and Journalism Award for his important and indefatigable cartoonery. Here's a few recent samples...

...MEMORIAL DAY...
...NEXT WEEK!...

* * *

As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."

* * *
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!

