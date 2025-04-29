Guest: Constitutional Law and Impeachment expert John Bonifaz; Also: Liberals crush Conservatives in Canadian elections...thanks to Trump...

On today's BradCast: We're barely 100 days into Trump's second term as President and the odds seem to be improving quickly, believe it or not, for an historic third Impeachment for the worst, most failed, most unpopular (at this point in his term) President in U.S. history. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

BUT FIRST... Before we get to news on the possibility of yet another impeachment for Donald J. Trump, some wildly amusing election news out of Canada, where Trump's idiotic hectoring of our long-time friends to the North succeeded in improbably reversing the fortunes of the Liberal Party in Monday's election. Prime Minister Mark Carney was victorious yesterday, as the Liberals soundly defeated Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre in a simply remarkable turn of events. The Liberals were all but doomed as of last December, when then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was facing a 25% deficit against the Conservative's Trumpy-wannabe Poilievre. Then Trudeau resigned and Carney took his place as PM, as Trump began threatening Canada with an offensive campaign to make it our 51st state. He then further won the hearts and minds of our largest trading partner and longtime ally by slapping huge trade tariffs on them and placing himself at the center of their Prime Minister's election. Long story short, Trump's idiocy translated into a once seemingly impossible victory for Carney and the Libs --- and Poilievre even lost his own seat that he's held in Parliament for 20 years to a Liberal opponent. Congrats, Mr. President! Please keep up the bad work!

NEXT... Back here in the U.S., Trump appears to be no more popular than he is in Canada. In fact, as pretty much every recent poll has shown, his approval ratings are in the toilet both overall and for almost every single issue pollsters are asking about.

That now includes Impeachment, where a poll released late last week found that a majority of American voters (52%), now "strongly support" or "somewhat support" the idea, including a 55% majority of voters who identify as independent and even 20% of self-identified Republicans!

That polling coincides with the introduction of seven articles of Impeachment on Monday in the U.S. House by Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar of Detroit, who argues that Trump has "repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve" and "represents a clear and present danger to our nation's Constitution and our democracy."

All of that comes on top of the ImpeachTrumpAgain.org campaign, launched on Inauguration Day earlier this year by the nonpartisan nonprofit, Free Speech for People (FSFP). While their campaign initially called for Trump's Impeachment on Day 1 for violations of the Constitution's Emoluments Clauses and Trump's "unlawful, corrupt campaign practices," it has since expanded to include some 17 High Crimes and Misdemeanors that, "since taking office, Trump has committed."

According to my guest today, FSFP's co-founder and President, JOHN BONIFAZ, the campaign's petition in support of Impeachment has now garnered more than 400,000 signatures from the public. Bonifaz is a Constitutional Law expert and author of several books on Impeachment, including 2018's The Constitution Demands It: The Case for the Impeachment of Donald Trump. He has also given testimony in Congress in years past for U.S. House Impeachment inquiries.

Among my questions for Bonifaz today...

Why was Trump Constitutionally eligible as of Day 1 in his second term for Impeachment, as argued by FSFP's campaign?

If Trump's historic TWO impeachments during his first term failed to remove him from office, is it really worth doing yet again, especially with Republican majorities currently in both the House and Senate?

Impeachment or not, can Trump still be held accountable via the legal system for violations of the Constitution, including the Emoluments Clauses (as per a case found Moot by SCOTUS after Trump left office the first time) and for his withholding of nearly half a trillion dollars in spending approved by Congress?

after Trump left office the first time) and for his withholding of nearly half a trillion dollars in spending approved by Congress? Of the ImpeachTrumpAgain.org's current seventeen suggested Articles of Impeachment detailed on their website, what are the top three or four most critical, as he sees it?

How does the U.S. Supreme Court's absurd finding last year of so-called "Presidential Immunity" for "Official Acts" affect any hope of a U.S. Senate finding a President guilty of High Crimes and Misdemeanors under the Constitution's Impeachment Clause?

What is his response to Democrats --- for example, Rep. Dan Goldman of NY, who worked on one of Trump's previous Impeachments during his first term --- arguing, as the Congressman did in mid-February, that "regardless of whether or not there are impeachment offenses, it's not happening and we need to focus on other ways of providing accountability on Donald Trump"?

As usual, Bonifaz' responses are clear, insightful, and very educational, as he argues that "we are dealing here with somebody who is lawless in the Oval Office. He is a reckless, lawless person who claims to be President of the United States when really he's trying to act like a monarch and a tyrant."

"The Framers [of the Constitution] were very clear," he tells me. "We were not to be a nation governed by a monarch or a tyrant. This was going to be a different nation, governed by a President checked by a Congress and by a Judiciary. But importantly, they put an extra guardrail into the Constitution, in addition to those co-equal branches of government, and that was the Impeachment Clause. They were also aware that there might come a day when a President would so engage in trampling on the Constitution, would so engage in violating the rule of law, that there would need to be a measure to allow for the Impeachment and removal of that President. And that is the place that we are now in. This is the very remedy the framers put in the Constitution to deal with this lawlessness coming from the Oval Office."

"We either have a Constitution or we don't," Bonifaz asserts, when I ask about why any of this is worth trying, given previous failures to use Impeachment to remove Trump from office during his first term. "We either have an Impeachment Clause or we don't. If we do not invoke it at this very moment in the face of this lawlessness coming from this President, then what's the point of having the Constitution at all? And what's the point of having the Impeachment Clause? We are not going to give up on this idea of a Constitution in which a President must be accountable to the people and to the other branches of government."

"Second, we normalize these High Crimes when we don't name them for what they are. These are not policy disputes. These are abuses of power. And this President must be held accountable under the Impeachment Clause for these High Crimes."

"And third," he continues, "members of Congress take the same oath that Donald Trump took to protect and defend the Constitution. They have a duty to stand up at this critical moment in our history and defend the Constitution in the face of this attack by this President on the rule of law and on our democracy."

There is much more in our conversation on all of the above that I suspect you'll find very very interesting and even encouraging.

FINALLY... we are joined by Desi Doyen with our latest Green News Report on Trump's denial of disaster relief funds for Arkansas, Kentucky and other states; his EPA's firing of ALL of the (volunteer!) scientists working on the Congressionally mandated National Climate Assessment; and a new study finding that the world's biggest oil companies have caused some $28 TRILLION in climate damages to the world...

