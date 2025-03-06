IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Forecasters predict abnormally hot and long summer for the U.S.; Canada's wildfire season off to a ferocious start, with wildfire smoke threatening several U.S. states; PLUS: Glacier collapses in Swiss Alps, wiping village off the map, due to global warming... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- FEMA is not ready for 'active' Atlantic hurricane season in 2025:
- FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say (Reuters):
The remark was made during a briefing by David Richardson, who has led FEMA since early May. It was not clear to staff whether he meant it literally, as a joke, or in some other context.
- DHS defends acting FEMA chief over hurricane season comments --- he was just joking (The Hill)
- Worry swirls over cuts to key federal agencies as hurricane season begins (AP)
- Get ready for another busy Atlantic hurricane season, but maybe not as crazy as 2024
- The forecast is in: Hurricane season is going to be active again. America's weather and disaster agencies are in turmoil (CNN)
- FEMA rescinds strategic plan less than 2 weeks before hurricane season (CBS News)
- Exclusive: FEMA is 'not ready' for hurricane season, internal agency review shows (CNN)
- NOAA forecasts overwhelmingly above normal heat this summer:
- Summer 2025 forecast calls for 'overwhelmingly above normal' heat starting in June (USA Today):
June 1 marks the first day of meteorological summer, the kickoff of the three months that typically feel the hottest (although the calendar will technically say it's spring until June 20). According to multiple outlooks, summer 2025 will be a scorcher.
- Is Record-Breaking Heat in Store for the US, Asia and Europe This Summer? (Bloomberg):
In northern China, road surfaces have soared to 158F (70C). In California's Central Valley, temperatures are reaching into the triple digits Fahrenheit. Across much of Spain, the mercury has risen so high that it's prompting warnings for tourists.
- Marine heat wave hits oceans in northwestern Europe:
- Octopus Invasion in English Channel Shows Risks From Warming Seas (Bloomberg)
- ‘Unprecedented’ marine heatwave hits waters around Devon, Cornwall and Ireland (Guardian)
- What a 120-year-old research station is telling us about the warming of the sea around the UK (The Conversation):
A marine heatwave has been building in the ocean surrounding the UK during an exceptionally warm and dry spring. In other words, the sea surface temperature has been within the top 10% of records for each day of the year since at least the beginning of 2025.
- Record Heat in Northwest European Waters (NASA)
- Canada's wildfire season off to a ferocious start:
- Wildfires burning across central Canada force more people to evacuate (AP)
- Canada's summer forecast 2025: Hot and dry conditions a concern for wildfires (Global News)
- Saskatchewan: Western Canada wildfires emergency hits another province as thousands flee (BBC)
- Manitoba: Smoke pours into the US as Canada wildfires force province's largest evacuation in 'living memory' (CNN)
- Smoke from Canadian forest fires reaches Europe (DPA International)
- Fires Drove Record-breaking Tropical Forest Loss in 2024 (World Resources Institute)
- Earth's five-year forecast --- more record-breaking heat:
- Get ready for several years of killer heat, top weather forecasters warn (AP):
Get ready for several years of even more record-breaking heat that pushes Earth to more deadly, fiery and uncomfortable extremes, two of the world's top weather agencies forecast. There's an 80% chance the world will break another annual temperature record in the next five years, and it's even more probable that the world will again exceed the international temperature threshold set 10 years ago, according to a five-year forecast released Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization and the U.K. Meteorological Office.
- Five-year forecast paints a troubling picture of extreme weather and deadly heat (CNN)
- Climate change: World likely to breach 1.5°C limit in next five years (World Meteorological Organization)
- Glacier collapse destroys village in Swiss Alps:
- A Swiss village is buried after a glacier collapses in the Alps (NPR):
"The increase in the falling rocks is due to the melting permafrost, which increases instability," he explained, noting the permafrost has warmed by at least 1 degree Celsius in the past 10 to 15 years.
- VIDEO: Astonishing French Report on Blatten Avalanche (This Is Not Cool blog)
- The Swiss village wiped off the map by a glacier (BBC)
- A river dammed by a huge Swiss landslide is flowing again. That’s a relief to authorities (AP)
- VIDEO: Locals face uncertainty after Swiss Alps glacier collapse (DW News)
- Nearly half of world's glaciers likely doomed to melt away:
- Nearly 40% of the world’s glaciers are already doomed, scientists say (CNN):
The world’s glaciers are in dire health with almost 40% of their total mass already doomed, even if global temperatures stopped rising immediately, a new study has found...a trend that is already irreversible no matter what comes next and will likely contribute a 113-millimeter increase to global sea level rise.
- Almost 40% Of World's Glaciers Already Doomed Due To Climate - Study (Guardian)
- Glaciers will keep melting for centuries even if warming stops, study warns (UK Independent)
- House GOP budget bill kills investments in clean energy, will increase energy prices:
- House Republicans target clean energy tax credits and pollution rules in budget proposal (AP)
- Republicans Flout Law and Precedent to Kill California’s Right to Clean Air (Inside Climate News)
- Repealing energy tax credits would raise electricity costs, study says (Utility Dive):
Repealing technology-neutral clean energy tax credits would raise the cost of energy for consumers and industry across 19 states from 2026 to 2032 by increasing reliance on natural gas generation sources that have constrained availability, according to a new study released Thursday by the Clean Energy Buyers Association.
- Why killing home-energy tax credits would be bad for the economy (Canary Media)
