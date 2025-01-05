IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Liberal Party Prime Minister Mark Carney, climate action expert, wins critical election in Canada; Trump White House announces deal to access Ukraine's rare earth minerals and vast natural resources; PLUS: Half of Americans are breathing dangerous levels of air pollution... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): In first 100 days, Trump launched an 'all-out assault' on the environment; Study: Cuts to science funding will yield Great Recession-level economic hit; Citing N.I.H. cuts, a top science journal stops accepting submissions; GOP House strikes a blow against California in a fight over EVs; Spain's grid denies dependence on solar power to blame for blackout; China adds 60 GW of new solar capacity in 1Q of 2025... PLUS: Ice all but disappeared from this Alaskan island. It changed everything... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump White House announced deal to access Ukraine's rare earth minerals:
- Ukraine and the US have finally signed a minerals deal. What does it include? (AP):
According to Ukrainian officials, the version of the deal signed Wednesday is far more beneficial to Ukraine than previous versions, which they said reduced Kyiv to a junior partner and gave Washington unprecedented rights to the country’s resources. The agreement --- which the Ukrainian parliament must ratify --- would establish a reconstruction fund for Ukraine that Ukrainian officials hope will be a vehicle to ensure future American military assistance.
- U.S. and Ukraine sign long-awaited minerals deal to rebuild Kyiv and repay aid (NBC News):
Ukraine and the United States will jointly manage and maintain co-ownership of the investment fund, with neither side holding a dominant vote, Svyrydenko said. It will be financed by new Ukrainian oil, gas and critical mineral licenses, with 50% of all revenue from the licenses going toward the fund.
- VIDEO: Kyiv residents react after Ukraine and the US sign a mineral deal (AP)
- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wins critical election victory:
- 'It's almost like a mania': How Trump won Carney the federal election (Global News)
- Mark Carney Has a Sterling Resume. Here’s the Part That Matters Most. (Politico)
- Mark Carney, Canada’s Newly Elected PM, Has a Very Squishy Climate Plan (Mother Jones)
- With Mark Carney’s Win, Trump Is Now Sandwiched Between Two Climate Leaders (Time)
- VIDEO: Prime Minister Mark Carney's full victory speech (YouTube)
- Transcript: Mark Carney's election victory speech (National Post)
- EPA's War on Children and Minorities ramps up:
- E.P.A. Set to Cancel Grants Aimed at Protecting Children From Toxic Chemicals (NY Times):
The cancellations, set to apply to pending and active grants, also affect research into "forever chemicals" contaminating the food supply.
- EPA canceling nearly 800 environmental justice grants (The Hill)
- The EPA is canceling almost 800 environmental justice grants, court filing reveals (Washington Post)
- Half of Americans are breathing dangerous levels of air pollution:
- State of the Air Report 2025 (American Lung Association)
- Nearly half of Americans breathing in unsafe levels of air pollutants – report (Guardian):
Almost half of Americans are breathing in dangerous levels of air pollutants, a new report shows, a rise compared with a year ago and likely to further increase in coming years thanks to the climate crisis and the Trump administration’s sweeping environmental rollbacks. Just over 156 million people live in neighborhoods with unhealthy levels of soot or smog – a 16 percent rise compared with last year and the highest number in a decade, according to the American Lung Association (ALA) annual state of the air report.
- Los Angeles remains nation’s smoggiest city for 25th time in 26 years, despite progress (LA Times):
The association’s annual "State of the Air" report noted that L.A. held on to the infamous title for the 25th time even though the number of unhealthy ozone days has dropped nearly 40 percent since 2000...The report comes roughly a month after the Environmental Protection Agency announced its plan to loosen or eliminate a wide swath of environmental regulations that many experts worry could negatively effect air quality, reversing decades of progress in California.
- Air pollution still plagues nearly half of Americans. That does a number on our health (NPR)
- Exposure to wildfire smoke increases the risk of developing dementia, study says (NPR, 11/26/2024)
- EPA Moves to Overturn California’s Motor Vehicle Emission Standards (Green Building Law Update, 2/25/2025)
- GOP House strikes a blow against California in a fight over EVs (NPR)
- California invests big in clean electric school buses:
- California expands its electric school bus fleet as federal freeze paused efforts elsewhere (AP):
The expansion contrasts efforts in other states that were hampered by the uncertainty over federal funds. For months, over 500 districts nationwide waited on around $1 billion from the Environmental Protection Agency to cover more than 3,400 electric buses, sparking panic and confusion. Some districts delayed or canceled their purchases.
- California spends $500M for 1,000 zero-emission electric school buses (Ventura County Star)
- 1,000 more clean school buses coming soon to California roads as state sees big demand for zero-emission buses and trucks (Office of CA Gov. Gavin Newsom)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- In first 100 days, Trump launched an 'all-out assault' on the environment (Inside Climate News)
- Study: Cuts to science funding will yield Great Recession-level economic hit (Splinter News)
- Citing N.I.H. cuts, a top science journal stops accepting submissions (NY Times)
- GOP House strikes a blow against California in a fight over EVs (NPR)
- Spain's grid denies dependence on solar power to blame for blackout (Reuters)
- Meanwhile, in China, 60 GW of new solar capacity added in first quarter of 2025 (Renew Economy)
- Ice all but disappeared from this Alaskan island. It changed everything. (Washington Post)
- Trump Administration kicks off rewrite of LNG safety rules (E&E News)
- Ohio Lawmakers Pass Bill Ending Ratepayer Subsidies Of 2 Coal Plants (AP)
- Trump’s Policies Are Creating Uncertainty for Fossil Fuel Companies (Wired)
- USGS Water Data Centers May Soon Close, Threatening States’ Management (Inside Climate News)
- A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world’s energy future (Grist)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)