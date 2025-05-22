With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 5/22/2025, 10:20am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Disaster victims in several states still waiting for FEMA, federal aid; Extreme weather disasters a 'hidden risk' that will upend mortgages, new analysis finds; Rising sea levels will trigger 'catastrophic inland migration,' scientists warn; PLUS: Wildfires drove record losses in the world's forests in 2024... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Senate clears way to block clean air standards in California, including vehicle emission rules; The forecast is in: Hurricane season is going to be active again. America’s weather and disaster agencies are in turmoil; Why killing home-energy tax credits would be bad for the economy; Interior mulls first offshore mineral lease in 30 years... PLUS: How climate change is increasing complication risks for pregnant women... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



