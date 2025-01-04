With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 4/1/2025, 10:58am PT





IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration plans to dismantle Federal Emergency Management Agency right in the middle of hurricane season; Trump/DOGE to cut coal mine safety offices; PLUS: Republican-controlled Congress overturns landmark fee on oil and gas drillers' methane pollution... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump’s U.S.A.I.D. cuts hobble earthquake response in Myanmar; Earth’s soil is drying up. It could be irreversible; Plastics are seeping into farm fields, food and eventually human bodies. Can they be stopped?; FEMA blocked $10B in disaster aid; 'Forever chemicals' from nearby factory found in dust of NC homes; How Trump''s tariffs could brake EVs but accelerate Tesla... PLUS: A Navajo Nation community has running water after waiting nearly 25 years... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...