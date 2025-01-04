IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration plans to dismantle Federal Emergency Management Agency right in the middle of hurricane season; Trump/DOGE to cut coal mine safety offices; PLUS: Republican-controlled Congress overturns landmark fee on oil and gas drillers' methane pollution... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump’s U.S.A.I.D. cuts hobble earthquake response in Myanmar; Earth’s soil is drying up. It could be irreversible; Plastics are seeping into farm fields, food and eventually human bodies. Can they be stopped?; FEMA blocked $10B in disaster aid; 'Forever chemicals' from nearby factory found in dust of NC homes; How Trump''s tariffs could brake EVs but accelerate Tesla... PLUS: A Navajo Nation community has running water after waiting nearly 25 years... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Spring 2025 brings another round of extreme weather to US:
- 7 dead, hundreds of thousands without power as storms pound the Midwest (NBC News)
- Severe weather outbreak could unleash tornadoes, hail and high winds in central US ahead of a life-threatening flood risk (CNN)
- Trump Admin. plans to dismantle FEMA disaster aid by October 1st:
- Trump officials working to strip FEMA’s role in disaster recovery by Oct. 1 (Washington Post):
"Eliminating FEMA will dramatically hurt red states. It will hurt rural areas. It will hurt cities. Places will not recover," Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) said in an interview Wednesday, adding that FEMA should be reformed but not eliminated...In addition, he said, FEMA reimburses state and local governments for much of the cost of disaster response and recovery. Without that federal money, governments may need to raid their budgets for education, health care and other areas in order to pay for emergency response — and even then might struggle to cope with mounting disasters, he said.
- New Noem plan leaves FEMA on the chopping block (Politico):
Noem and other officials are looking to rebrand FEMA by putting it directly under White House control and narrowing the agency’s responsibilities to helping survivors in the immediate aftermath of disasters, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal deliberations...a rebranding that helps Trump take credit for revising an agency that has faced extensive criticism for its response to disasters.
- Local disaster officials prepare for ‘a world without FEMA’ (E&E News)
- Noem’s vow to ‘eliminate’ FEMA raises alarms (The Hill)
- VIDEO: DHS Sec. Kristi Noem - President Trump Meets With Cabinet (Internet Archive/CSPAN):
"And we're going to eliminate fema. so got a lot to do. but it's all good and we're working hard and we're going to make sure that we're continuing to do exactly what you promised."
- 'We’re not preparing': As Trump officials vow to eliminate FEMA, the agency is already in turmoil (CNN)
- VIDEO: "New Vision for FEMA": Good Luck, Suckers (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Dismantling FEMA would imperil the National Flood Insurance Program:
- What FEMA’s Demise Could Mean for Flood Insurance (Bloomberg):
Any changes to the program or how it’s run can potentially disrupt the lives of millions of homeowners living in flood-prone areas...Closing NFIP would have far-reaching effects on the entire financial system, though. Most mortgages — including those with flood insurance — are sold to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, the quasi-governmental agencies that back roughly 70% of mortgages nationwide.
- Project 2025 Aims to End 56-Year-Old National Flood Insurance Program (Insurify)
- Trump Admin. moves to close local mine safety offices:
- Trump administration moves to shutter mine safety offices in coal country (Grist):
Libby Lindsay spent 21 years working underground as a miner for Bethlehem Steel in West Virginia...She understood the price that had been paid for the regulations it enforced. "Every law was written in blood," she said. "It's there because somebody was injured or killed."...[S]he and others who work the nation's mines worry President Donald Trump is about to limit the agency's local reach.
- Deep fear in coal country: DOGE cuts put region's miners and families on edge (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette):
After years of investigating hundreds of mining deaths and injuries, feds move to cancel lease at Mount Pleasant mine safety office.
- Trump Executive Order Streamlines Mining Permits. Environmentalists Fear What Comes Next (Inside Climate News)
- Republican Congress overturned landmark methane fee on polluters:
- Trump repeals America’s first-ever tax on greenhouse gases before it goes into effect (Grist):
In late February, Republicans in the House and Senate voted along party lines to repeal a Biden-era rule implementing a federal tax on methane pollution. President Donald Trump signed the measure into law on Friday — putting the country’s climate goals further out of reach...The fee, had it taken effect, would have been the first-ever federal tax directly imposed on a greenhouse gas. It would have applied to roughly a third of the methane emissions that come from oil and gas infrastructure in the U.S. and diverted 1.2 metric tons of methane through 2035 --- the equivalent of taking nearly 8 million gas-powered cars offline for a year.
- [Republican-controlled] Congress votes to kill Biden-era methane fee on oil and gas producers (AP)
