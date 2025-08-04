IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Millions of Americans reeling from widespread damage after relentless extreme storms; Trump's global trade war increasing the cost of reconstruction after disasters; Federal funding cuts halt repair work on America's most iconic hiking trails; PLUS: Senate Republicans push to strip California of its clear air car standards... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Myanmar earthquake death toll tops 3,500, with heavy rain forecast to continue; NPS restores original Harriet Tubman, Underground Railroad webpage; Worries grow over risk to Americans as Trump cuts health, safety agencies; Forecasters predict another active 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season; Nations considering the 1st global tax on emissions from shipping... PLUS: US ends food aid for millions. World Food Program calls it a 'death sentence'... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Millions impacted by relentless, days-long wave of extreme storms :
- Swollen rivers are flooding towns in the US South after a prolonged deluge of rain (AP)
- Rising rivers threaten US South and Midwest after dayslong torrent of rain (AP):
The river’s depth had risen above 47 feet Sunday and was expected to crest above 49 feet Monday morning to a potentially record-setting level, according to Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson. The city’s flood wall system is designed to withstand 51 feet of water.
- Kentucky watches for surging rivers to recede so widespread cleanup can begin (AP)
- What to know about the severe storms and flash flooding hitting parts of the US (AP)
- VIDEO: Train derails after heavy floodwaters wash out bridge (WAFF-TV Huntsville, AL)
- VIDEO: Millions across Midwest and South reeling from widespread flooding as storm death toll rises to 24 (NBC News)
- VIDEO: Relentless rain and storms kill at least 24 in South and parts of Midwest (CBS News)
- Climate change intensified Midwest/Southern storms:
- Did climate change supercharge the ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ storm pummeling the central US? (Grist):
A relentless storm is unleashing floods and tornadoes. Here's how a warmer atmosphere and a simmering Gulf of Mexico could be making it worse.
- Rainstorms are getting more intense amid climate change (Axios)
- Heavier Rainfall Rates in U.S. Cities (Climate Central)
- Trump's global trade war is increasing the cost of reconstruction after disasters:
- Trump tariffs set to raise home insurance costs as construction materials affected (Yahoo Finance)
- Home Builders Say Trump Tariffs Are Raising Construction Costs (NY Times)
- VIDEO The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson: ‘Completely reject’ the idea that tariffs will lead to abundance (CNBC)
- <b>What to know about the Trump tariffs upending global trade and markets (AP)
- Why Trump Tariffs Are Bad News for US Housing Market (Newsweek)
- Trump's FEMA to close climate adaptation program:
- FEMA moves to end one of its biggest disaster adaptation programs (Grist):
In an internal FEMA memorandum obtained by Grist, the Trump administration announced its plans to dismantle the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program.
- FEMA Halts BRIC Program, Redirects $882M in Disaster Funds – What It Means for Preparedness (MSN):
Effective immediately, all BRIC applications from fiscal years 2020 through 2023 will be canceled, and any undistributed funds will be returned to either the Disaster Relief Fund or the U.S. Treasury.
- Trump's new emergency designation increases logging targets:
- Trump administration rolls back forest protections in bid to ramp up logging (AP)
- U.S. to allow logging in national forest to spur timber production amid trade war (Yahoo News)
- Trump Moves to Increase Logging in National Forests (NY Times)
- Cuts to NWS halt language translations:
- National Weather Service no longer translating products for non-English speakers (AP):
[t]ranslated weather alerts saved lives during a deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky in 2021. A Spanish-speaking family interviewed afterward said they got a tornado alert on their cellphone in English but ignored it because they didn’t understand it...When the same alert came in Spanish, they quickly sought shelter...
- Trump's funding cuts threaten America's world-renowned hiking trails:
- Storms tore up two of America’s most iconic trails. Federal cuts have disrupted repairs (AP):
Wildfires and more intense storms due in part to climate change have been taking a toll on the legendary trails. The federal cuts threaten their very existence, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, which oversee their preservation in partnership with the government and receive millions in federal dollars.
- Senate GOP pushes to end CA Clean Air Act waiver by any means:
- Senate Republicans Move To Nuke California EV Mandate Despite Procedural Hurdle (Daily Caller)
- Republican Plan to Kill California’s E.V. Policies Hits Senate Snag (NY Times):
The Trump administration asked Republicans in Congress to stop California’s ban on new gas-powered cars. The Senate parliamentarian said it wasn’t allowed...If Republicans in the Senate chose to adhere to the parliamentarian’s decision, the options for quickly killing the California policy are limited. Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the E. P.A, could withdraw the waiver but that would require months of public notice and comment.
- Senate parliamentarian rules against GOP on California waivers (E&E News)
- Republicans may buck parliamentarian on Clean Air Act waivers (E&E News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Myanmar earthquake death toll tops 3,500, with heavy rain forecast to continue (CBS News)
- National Park Service restores original Harriet Tubman, Underground Railroad webpage (AP)
- Worries grow over risk to Americans as Trump cuts health, safety agencies (Washington Post)
- Forecasters predict another active 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season (Yale Climate Connections)
- Trump said cuts woulnd't affect public safety. Then he fired firefighters (Pro Publica)
- Nations considering the 1st global tax on emissions from shipping (AP)
- States lead on landfill methane emissions as federal action stalls (Canary Media)
- US ends food aid for millions. World Food Program calls it a 'death sentence' (AP)
- Chemical industry asks Trump for exemption from pollution limits (NY times)
- Trump officials quietly move to reverse bans on toxic 'forever chemicals' (Guardian)
- Jury orders Chevron to pay over $744M for destroying Louisiana wetlands (Guardian)
- A guide to the 4 minerals shaping the world’s energy future (Grist)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)