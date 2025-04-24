IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Largest coral bleaching event on record, impacting 84% of world's reefs; Trump says he loves coal miners even while cutting programs that helps keep miners alive; PLUS: Trump White House guts funding for federal climate and weather research... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Largest coral bleaching event ever recorded now underway:
- VIDEO: 84 percent of the world’s coral reefs hit by worst bleaching event on record (AP):
"We may never see the heat stress that causes bleaching dropping below the threshold that triggers a global event," said Mark Eakin, corresponding secretary for the International Coral Reef Society and retired chief of the Coral Reef Watch program of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "We're looking at something that’s completely changing the face of our planet and the ability of our oceans to sustain lives and livelihoods," Eakin said.
- Largest coral bleaching event on record impacts 84 percent of world's reefs: NOAA (ABC News)
- Current Global Bleaching: Status Update & Data Submission (NOAA Coral Reef Watch):
On April 15, 2024, NOAA (in partnership with the International Coral Reef Initiative) confirmed the world is in the midst of its 4th global coral bleaching event. From 1 January 2023 to 20 April 2025, bleaching-level heat stress has impacted 83.7% of the world’s coral reef area and mass coral bleaching has been documented in at least 83 countries and territories.
- The only way to save coral reefs (Heated.World)
- Trump Admin. eliminated funding for National Climate Assessment:
- Trump moves to hobble major US climate change study (Politico)
- "Americans Will Be Less Safe": An Author of the Country’s Biggest Climate Report Reflects on Its Gutting (Mother Jones):
Without a new National Climate Assessment, Americans will be less safe, and climate change will get worse. This is one of the many tools that we use to make sure that everything we know is available for anyone who needs to know it. And if we don’t produce this report, the available information will be worse. People will be working with outdated findings. It will be more fragmented and more scattered.
- Trump administration minimized federal climate scientists’ findings of record CO2 growth (CNN)
- Trump administration fires staff for flagship U.S. climate assessment (Science)
- Trump White House budget breaks up NOAA, slashes NASA's science budget:
- White House outlines plan to gut NOAA, smother climate research (Politico):
The Trump administration wants to effectively break up NOAA and end its climate work by abolishing its primary research office and forcing the agency to help boost U.S. fossil fuel production, budget documents show...Among the blueprint’s most “insidious” actions, Spinrad said, is the planned dissolution of NOAA’s Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, which is at the very core of the agency’s climate, weather and oceans science mission.
- The costs of Trump’s NOAA science purge (Politico)
- White House Proposal Could Gut Climate Modeling the World Depends On (Pro Publica)
- Proposed NOAA budget cuts would end climate research. ‘Huge impacts’ are expected (Post and Courier)
- Trump Has Some Potentially Deadly Cuts Planned for Weather Research (The New Republic)
- Trump White House quietly cancels NASA research verifying greenhouse gas cuts (Science):
You can't manage what you don't measure. The adage is especially relevant for climate-warming greenhouse gases, which are crucial to manage—and challenging to measure... [T]he CMS is an obvious target for the Trump administration because of its association with climate treaties and its work to help foreign nations understand their emissions.
- Trump's cuts to NASA budget could make failure an option for space agency (USA Today)
- VIDEO: TV Mets Talk NOAA Cuts (This Is Not Cool Blog)
- Congressional Democrats Assail Trump’s Plans for Deep Cuts to Government Science (Inside Climate News)
- impacts - cripple industries
- Trump backtracks on ending NOAA contracts to climate data centers (MSN)
- Trump claims to love coal miners while cutting programs protecting miner safety:
- Trump touts 'clean coal' but cuts programs that protect miners (Washington Post)
- NIOSH layoffs to have direct effects on coal miners (WBOY-Clarksburg, WV)
- As Trump eyes coal revival, his job cuts hobble black lung protections for miners (Reuters)
- MSHA delays enforcement of silica rule for coal mines (Economic Policy Institute)
- Coal Miners Sue Trump Admin After It Halts Black Lung Protections (Gizmodo)
- Trump EPA fired nearly all environmental justice staff:
- In policy reversal, Trump eliminates help for Black and Latino communities hit harder by pollution (AP)
- EPA begins layoffs of environmental justice staff (Reuters):
"Decimating our agency and Environmental Justice workforce goes against our oath to protect human health and to keep our planet healthy and habitable for future generations," said Joyce Howell, Executive Vice President of AFGE Council 238 that represents over 8,400 EPA workers nationwide.
- How the closure of EPA offices puts poor and minority communities at risk (PBS NewsHouse)
- Trump’s EPA Plans to Stop Collecting Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data From Most Polluters (Pro Publica)
- Historic deal reached to curb shipping emissions, without the U.S.:
