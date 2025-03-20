IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Greenpeace ordered to pay hundreds of millions to fossil fuel company over Dakota Access Pipeline protests; WMO climate report documents spiraling weather and climate impacts; Trump Interior rolls back protections for migratory birds; PLUS: China unveils EV battery charging breakthrough... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): New study reinforces worries about pulses of rapid sea level rise; Peruvian farmer takes German energy giant RWE to court in fight to hold polluters accountable; Trump EPA aims to cut pollution rules projected to save nearly 200,000 lives; "The only generation available right now" - natural gas struggles while solar, wind soar; Can toxic mining waste help remove CO2 from the atmosphere; Uranium waste threatens a western New Mexico region's last clean aquifer... PLUS: Why we should worry when whales stop singing... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Greenpeace ordered to pay $660 million to fossil fuel company over pipeline protests:
- Greenpeace must pay at least $660m over Dakota pipeline protests; Lawsuit aimed at 'destroying the right to peaceful protest' (Guardian)
- Jury Orders Greenpeace to Pay Pipeline Company More Than $660 Million (NY Times):
Greenpeace has long argued that the lawsuit was a threat to First Amendment rights, brought by a deep-pocketed plaintiff and carrying dangerous implications for organizations that speak out about a broad range of issues. Greenpeace has called the lawsuit a strategic lawsuit against public participation, or SLAPP suit, the term for cases meant to hinder free speech by raising the risk of expensive legal battles. Many states have laws that make it difficult to pursue such cases, though not North Dakota.
- Jury finds Greenpeace liable for hundreds of millions in relation to pipeline protest (CNN)
- Jury says Greenpeace owes hundreds of millions of dollars for Dakota pipeline protest (NPR):
"Everybody is afraid of these environmental groups and the fear that it may look wrong if you fight back with these people. But what they did to us is wrong, and they're going to pay for it," Warren said.
- VIDEO: Steve Donziger on the jury verdict: (Twitter/Steve Donziger):
In a deeply unfair trial, the Energy Transfer pipeline company won a $700m verdict against Greenpeace today in North Dakota over phantom "damages" from the Standing Rock protests. This is an attack on Indigenous peoples, the climate movement, and the right to protest.
- Jury delivers verdict finding Greenpeace entities liable for more than US$660 million in Energy Transfer SLAPP trial (Press release, Greenpeace)
- Energy Transfer lawsuit news coverage (Greenpeace)
- VIDEO: Greenpeace on Trial: $300M Lawsuit over Standing Rock Protests Could Shutter Group & Chill Free Speech (Democracy Now!)
- Jury Verdict Against Greenpeace Rewards Corporate Attack on Free Speech and Indigenous Rights (Center for International Envvironmental Law)
- Standing Rock Sioux Tribe files new lawsuit over DAPL (North Dakota Monitor)
- WMO State of the Climate report documents spiraling weather and climate impacts:
- WMO report documents spiralling weather and climate impacts (World Meteorological Organization)
- Over 150 ‘Unprecedented’ Climate Disasters Struck World In 2024, Says UN (Guardian)
- The world has just experienced its hottest decade (CNN)
- Carbon Dioxide Levels Highest in 800,000 Years (Yale e360)
- World Meteorological Organization: Last 10 Years Have Been the Hottest on Record (Truthout)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- VIDEO: Dr. John Kennedy, WMO report author,urges action against global warming (CGTN/Twitter)
- Climate Crisis Deepens: WMO Confirms 2024's Unprecedented Heat Amid Growing Environmental Impact (Yahoo News)
- Trump Interior Dept. suspends protections for birds:
- Birds Face Weakened Protections Under Trump Move (NY Times):
The Interior Department is suspending 20 Biden-era legal opinions, including one leading to fines against energy companies if birds die in oil spills or other industrial activities.
- Trump Just Weakened One Of The Nation’s Oldest Environmental Laws (Washington Post, no paywall)
- Trump weakens one of the nation’s oldest environmental laws (Center for Western Priorities)
- Europe's emissions fall thanks to EV boom:
- EVs set to save Europe 20 million tonnes of CO2 this year but transport remains biggest polluter (EuroNews):
A surge in the uptake of electric cars will save Europe 20 million tonnes of CO2 this year, according to new analysis from campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E). That’s equivalent to the emissions pumped out by eight coal power plants and represents one positive trend within a notoriously difficult to decarbonise sector.
- Europe set to save 20 million tonnes of CO2 this year thanks to switch to EVs (Transport & Environment):
T&E says the EU should not be rolling back green policies, which are crucial for its energy independence, just when they are starting to work...Europe’s transport sector emitted 1.05 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2024 down from 1.1 billion tonnes in 2019 - a 5% drop. Electric cars are largely responsible for this.
- China's BYD unveils super-fast EV charging technology:
- Chinese EV Maker BYD Says Charging Could Be As Quick As Filling A Tank (Guardian)
- What is EV maker BYD and can its batteries really charge in five minutes? (Guardian)
- Tesla Rival Can Charge EV in 5 Minutes Flat. But You Won't See One in US (Newsweek):
U.S. officials have questioned whether these cars could pose national security concerns, and trade policy with China is another barrier. Trump has already imposed steeper tariffs on Chinese goods, as well as levies on foreign-made automobiles, since his return to office, meaning these vehicles may become more costly if there were attempts at selling them in the U.S.
- China Delays BYD Factory in Mexico Over Concerns Tech Will Leak to American Rivals (Gizmodo)
- BYD: China’s electric vehicle powerhouse charges into Europe (Guardian, 6/18/2024)
- Tesla Sales Down Everywhere, Even China (This Is Not Cool blog)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
