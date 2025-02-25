IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: World's glaciers are melting faster than ever; World's sea ice also plummeting to record lows; PLUS: Trump Administration is dismantling critical climate and disaster aid programs, and shutting off federal EV charging stations... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below):
- World's glaciers metling faster than ever:
- VIDEO: Researcher shows "dramatic" change in Norway glacier ice levels (CBS News)
- World's glaciers melting faster than ever recorded (BBC)
- Climate change is shrinking glaciers faster than ever, with 7 trillion tons lost since 2000 (AP):
"The thing that people should be aware of and perhaps worried about is that yes, the glaciers are indeed retreating and disappearing as we said they would. The rate of that loss seems to be accelerating," said William Colgan, a glaciologist for the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland and one of about 60 authors of the study.
- Melting glaciers caused almost 2cm of sea level rise this century, study reveals (Guardian)
- World's sea ice also hits new record lows:
- World's sea-ice falls to record low (BBC):
The world's frozen oceans, which help to keep the planet cool, currently have less ice than ever previously recorded, satellite data shows...This latest sea-ice low appears to have been driven by a combination of warm air, warm seas and winds breaking apart the ice.
- Arctic sea ice levels second lowest on record for January: US data (Phys.org)
- Antarctica sea-ice hits new record low (BBC)
- The Great Un-Freezing: Record Antarctic surface melt extent set; Peninsula melting slows (National Snow and Ice Data Center)
- Will Germany's new center right conservative government keep climate commitments?:
- Germany will likely continue its leadership on climate action. But expect a change in tone (AP)
- Conservatives Win in Germany, But New Chancellor Will Be Limited in Ability to Make Big Changes to Climate and Energy Policy (Inside Climate News):
A rightward shift in German politics may not have been decisive enough to have a major effect on energy and climate policies...The country’s mainstream parties have said they will not allow the AfD to join the governing coalition because of concerns about far-right extremism. The AfD has argued for a reversal of Germany’s energy transition and proposed construction of new coal-fired power plants.
- Conservative opposition wins German election and the far right is 2nd with strongest postwar result (AP)
- Trump Admin. dismantling agency that rebuilds after biggest disasters:
- Trump Team Plans Deep Cuts at Office That Funds Recovery From Big Disasters (NY Times):
Staff at the office, a branch of the U.S. housing department that Congress uses to address the worst catastrophes, would be reduced by 84 percent.
- Trump Administration halts FEMA work on stronger building codes:
- Exclusive: Trump administration drops work on stronger building codes for disasters (NPR):
NPR has learned that FEMA is dropping out of the latest effort to improve building codes, taking its name off recommendations that its experts have already developed and submitted, according to several people with knowledge of the changes...Disaster experts say it's a concerning move, one not seen under the first Trump Administration.
- Hundreds of FAA probationary workers fired by Trump administration, union says (CNN)
- FEMA email: Firings will affect ‘majority of our staff’ (E&E News)
- Trump GSA to shut down federal government's EV charging network:
- Trump’s reversal of EV program could carry a hefty price tag (E&E NEws):
The Trump administration’s effort to shut down thousands of electric vehicle charging stations could ultimately cost the government as much as $1 billion.
- The GSA is shutting down its EV chargers, calling them ‘not mission critical’ (The Verge):
The official guidance instructing federal workers to begin the process of shutting down the chargers will be announced internally next week, according to a source with knowledge of the plans. Some regional offices have been told to start taking their chargers offline, according to an email viewed by The Verge. ...The GSA will also begin offloading the EVs it purchased under the Biden administration, the source said. It’s unclear whether those vehicles will be sold or simply put away in storage.
- EV chargers at Denver Federal Center to be shut down (Colorado Public Radio):
"Neither Government Owned Vehicles nor Privately Owned Vehicles will be able to charge at these charging stations once they're out of service," the email says.
- Trump just canceled the federal NEVI EV charger program (Electrek)
- ‘Viciousness’ of Trump’s climate attacks stuns even his critics (E&E News)
- ‘Never Let Anyone Break Your Spirit’: How an Environmental Justice Forefather Is Thinking About Our Current Moment (Inside Climate News)
- Who benefits? While US automakers play catch up, Trump handicaps US EVs (This Is Not Cool blog)
- EV charging buildout in New York will proceed despite Trump's lack of support (Inside Climate News)
- House to launch the process of killing Biden rules (E&E News)
- US global disaster response teams unable to deploy following USAID shutdown, sources say (Reuters)
- Mercedes' solid-state 620-mile range battery prototype comes out of the lab, onto the road (Inside EVs)
- U.S. to pull delegation from UN climate science meeting (Axios)
- NPS withdraws black community in Louisiana from historic landmark consideration (AP)
- USDA climate webpage purge breaks laws and hurts farmers, lawsuit alleges (The New Lede)
- Trump order shifts the financial burden of climate change onto individuals (Pro Publica)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)