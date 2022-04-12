By PDiddie on 12/4/2022, 6:47am PT  

Last, the legacy of 1960s underground artist Aline Kominsky-Crumb serves as her best eulogy.

Looking for a unique gift for someone on your list? Support a disappearing craft with a subscription to a political cartoonist.

* * *
Perry Dorrell blogs as PDiddie at Brains and Eggs, usually on topics concerning
the strange brew of Texas politics. He's also on Twitter @PDiddie.

                 

Article Categories: Toons