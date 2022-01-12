IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.S. Dept. of Justice sues to clean up Jackson, Mississippi's failing, beleaguered water supply; Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shuts down global CO2 monitoring site; Biden Administration releases strict new methane emissions standards for drillers; PLUS: Interior Department announces new funding to help tribal communities escape rising seas... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): West Africa's deadly rainfall in 2022 made '80 times more likely' by climate change; Black Friday's 'Enormous Environmental Impact' Sparks a Green Backlash; U.S. government pledges $250 million to help ailing Salton Sea; More than 70 percent of English water industry is in foreign ownership; Competitors chip away at Tesla's US electric vehicle share; CDC expands polio wastewater testing in MI, PA; Puerto Rican towns sue Big Oil for climate damages; Officials fear 'complete doomsday scenario' for drought-stricken Colorado River... PLUS: Poet yells at newspaper article on Greenland ice melting....
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Justice Dept. sues Jackson, MS over failing water supply:
- DOJ reaches agreement, files new complaint against Jackson, Mississippi, over water crisis (ABC news)
- DOJ Takes Legal Action Over Mississippi Capital's Drinking Water Crisis (Huffington Post/Yahoo News):
Last month, members of Congress, including Mississippi's Rep. Bennie Thompson (D), sent a letter to Reeves asking him if he'll revise his spending plan for the $75 million his state is set to receive through the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Under Reeves' plan, none of that funding would go to Jackson, which is in dire need of such funds to fix its aging water system.
- DOJ sues Jackson over water crisis (E&E News):
The Justice Department today sued Jackson, Miss., for violating federal safe drinking water rules and floated a plan with the city and state to appoint a third-party manager to run the city's beleaguered water plant as negotiations continue.
- VIDEO: Attorney General Merrick Garland News Conference (C-SPAN)
- Deadly 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave is a harbinger of the future:
- 2021 North American heatwave amplified by climate change-driven nonlinear interactions (Nature)
- The 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave was a climate change warning (Axios):
The wavy jet stream pattern, itself tied to climate change, helped give rise to a record-strong heat dome that parked itself over British Columbia and the Northwest U.S. in early summer..."The background warming, the atmospheric dynamics, and the soil moisture deficiency interacted in a way that amplified this event beyond a normal extreme," study coauthor Kai Kornhuber, a senior fellow at the German Council on Foreign Relations, tells Axios in an interview.
- 2021 heat dome linked to climate change, could become once-in-10-year event: study (Global News)
- Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change (Oregon Public Radio, 7/7/2021)
- Winter is the fastest warming season in the U.S.
- Winter Has Warmed Fastest Of Any Season In Much Of U.S., Study Finds (Weather Channel)
- Two Degree Difference: Fastest warming season in Vermont (My Champlain Valley)
- Fastest Warming Seasons (Climate Central)
- Hawaii volcano eruption knocks out Keeling Curve monitoring site:
- Mauna Loa eruption halts key atmospheric measurements (Washington Post):
'It's a big eruption, and it's in a bad place,' geoscientist Ralph Keeling says of the impact on long-running monitoring of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere...Atmospheric CO2 measurements are maintained at multiple spots around the globe, from the South Pole to Alaska, though the site at Mauna Loa has the best known and most continuous record in the world.
- Hawaii site that measures global CO2 shuts down after Mauna Loa volcano eruption (Guardian UK):
Measurement of the world’s CO2 levels, which has been ongoing at Mauna Loa since 1958 and has become a crucial benchmark in the escalation of the climate crisis, has been paused due to the eruption, with the observatory’s eight-strong scientific staff unable to access its instruments.
- Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting. Here’s what you need to know (Science News)
- Biden BLM proposes tighter restrictions on oil and gas methane emissions:
- Biden administration proposes methane reduction rule for federal, tribal lands (S&P Global):
The Biden administration has proposed what it described as "reasonable steps" for oil and natural gas producers to reduce methane pollution from lease sites on tribal and public lands, requiring operators to compensate mineral owners for wasted natural gas.
- Biden administration proposes new rule targeting methane emissions on tribal lands (Grist)
- Biden admin proposes methane rules for public lands (E&E News)
- Coterra Energy settles with Pennsylvania AG Shapiro over fracking water contamination:
- Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town’s water (AP):
Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility.
- Gas Driller Pleads No Contest, Agrees to Pay Dimock Water Bills for 75 Years (WNBF-AM):
Pennsylvania's most active gas driller, while operating as Cabot Oil and Gas, is accused of not only ruining the water supply for the community while natural gas was being extracted in the Marcellus Shale play in Northeast Pennsylvania but trying to dodge responsibility for discolored and sometimes flaming water.
- AG Shapiro Announces Plea, Public Water Line Construction for Victims of Cabot Oil & Gas (Office of the Attorney General Josh Shapiro)
- Biden Interior funds relocation for tribal communities facing rising sea levels:
- Biden administration commits millions of dollars to relocate Native tribes threatened by climate change (Yahoo News):
The Biden administration announced Wednesday a $135 million commitment to helping to relocate Native American tribes whose homes are threatened by the effects of climate change. Using money from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law, the voluntary community-driven relocation program, led by the Department of the Interior, will assist 11 tribes with adapting to climate change — or, when necessary, moving their communities altogether
- 3 tribes dealing with the toll of climate change get $75 million to relocate (NPR):
Funding has been a major obstacle in getting this done..."The ongoing erosion is estimated to be 25-50 feet per year. Most of the current critical infrastructure is expected to be destroyed by 2030," the Interior Department said in a news release.
- VIDEO: President Biden Remarks at Tribal Nations Summit (C-SPAN)
- VIDEO: 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit Virtual Event - Day 1 (Interior Dept. Youtube Channel)
- Grist Series: Flood. Retreat. Repeat. (Grist)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
