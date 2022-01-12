With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.S. Dept. of Justice sues to clean up Jackson, Mississippi's failing, beleaguered water supply; Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano shuts down global CO2 monitoring site; Biden Administration releases strict new methane emissions standards for drillers; PLUS: Interior Department announces new funding to help tribal communities escape rising seas... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): West Africa's deadly rainfall in 2022 made '80 times more likely' by climate change; Black Friday's 'Enormous Environmental Impact' Sparks a Green Backlash; U.S. government pledges $250 million to help ailing Salton Sea; More than 70 percent of English water industry is in foreign ownership; Competitors chip away at Tesla’s US electric vehicle share; CDC expands polio wastewater testing in MI, PA; Puerto Rican towns sue Big Oil for climate damages; Officials fear 'complete doomsday scenario' for drought-stricken Colorado River... PLUS: Poet yells at newspaper article on Greenland ice melting.... and much, MUCH more! ...

