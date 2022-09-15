IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New U.N. report warns the world is heading into 'uncharted climate territory'; Summer 2022 was the hottest ever recorded globally; Fast transition to clean energy will save the world $12 trillion, study projects; PLUS: President Biden touts historic climate bill and national EV charging network... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Judge tosses air permit for giant Formosa Plastics Complex; New documents from oil industry show internal deception; Potential rail worker strike caused by erratic scheduling; Where this ice sheets in Antarctica meet the ground, small changes could have big consequences; Global ‘Stilling’: Is climate change slowing down the wind?; Focusing on the climate actions that can make a real difference; Can solar panels be super-charged?; House Dem leadership scrambles permitting reform effort... PLUS: Billionaire No More: Patagonia founder gives away the company... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- NASA: Summer 2022 was hottest on record globally, August 2022 was 2nd hottest:
- Summer heat: Second hottest August (USA Today)
- NOAA: Hottest summer on record for Europe and China during Northern Hemisphere’s 2nd-hottest summer (Yale Climate Communications):
NASA ranked June through August as tied with 2019 for the warmest on record globally...Minor differences in the agencies’ rankings can result from the different ways they treat data-sparse regions such as the Arctic.
- W.M.O. warns world is heading into 'uncharted climate territory of destruction':
- United in Science: We are heading in the wrong direction (World Meteorological Organization)
- World heading into ‘uncharted territory of destruction’, says climate report (Guardian UK):
Governments and businesses failing to change fast enough, says United in Science report, as weather gets increasingly extreme
- VIDEO: Secretary-General's video message at the Launch of the United in Science 2022 Report (World Meteorological Organization)
- Summer is ending, but climate disasters keep coming (E&E News)
- This Hot Summer Is One of the Coolest of the Rest of Our Lives (Scientific American)
- Humanity close to triggering major 'tipping points':
- Study: Four major climate tipping points close to triggering (AP):
Even if the world somehow manages to limit future warming to the strictest international temperature goal, four Earth-changing climate "tipping points" are still likely to be triggered with a lot more looming as the planet heats more after that, a new study said.
- World on brink of five ‘disastrous’ climate tipping points, study finds (Guardian UK)
- Coal consumption surges around the world:
- The energy crisis has revived the coal market (Axios)
- Coal is making a comeback in energy-hungry Europe, sending prices soaring. 2 analysts lay out what's going on. (Markets Insider)
- Fast transition to clean energy would save world trillions in energy costs:
- Empirically grounded technology forecasts and the energy transition (Joule)
- Switching to renewable energy could save trillions - study (BBC):
"Even if you're a climate denier, you should be on board with what we're advocating," Prof Doyne Farmer from the Institute for New Economic Thinking at the Oxford Martin School told BBC News. "Our central conclusion is that we should go full speed ahead with the green energy transition because it's going to save us money," he said.
- A Rapid Shift to Clean Energy Would Save the World $12 Trillion, Analysis Shows (Yale e360)
- Biden, Democrats celebrate passage of Inflation Reduction Act:
- With pep rally energy, White House celebrates Inflation Reduction Act (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: President Biden on Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (C-SPAN)
- National E.V. charging network moves ahead for 35 U.S. states:
- Biden Goes To Detroit, Pledges Electrification (Washington Post)
- Fiscal Year 2022/2023 EV Infrastructure Deployment Plans (Dept. of Transportation)
- EV Charging Help Is on the Way: DOT Approves First $900 Million to Add Infrastructure in 35 States (Car and Driver)
- VIDEO: Biden announces first round of funding for EV charging network across 35 states (CNBC)
- 'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show (AP)
- NOAA launches online portal to assess risk and access federal climate funding:
- Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation (NOAA)
- Biden administration launches website to provide real-time climate data, predict future scenarios (NPR-Spokane)
- Biden Administration Launches Portal to Help Communities Assess Exposure to Climate Hazards (NDTA):
CMRA integrates decision-relevant information from across the U.S. government, including climate maps and data; non-climate data such as building code standards, economic justice, and social vulnerability information; and federal grant funding opportunities.
