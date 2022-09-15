Biden approval spikes, gets good econ data, helps avert rail strike; Trump fails to settle NY fraud suit; Feds subpoena Lindell in CO election fraud case; Special prosecutor to probe GOP A.G. nom in MI election fraud case; Feds charge GOP Election Commish with absentee fraud in NY...
By Brad Friedman on 9/15/2022, 5:41pm PT
Apologies in advance for all of the encouraging news on today's BradCast! I'm sure things will be terrible and outrageous tomorrow. [Audio link to full show is below this summary.]
Among the many stories covered today, however...
- Joe Biden's approval rating spikes nearly 10 points in new AP/NORC polling.
- Retail sales grew yet again in August as unemployment falls yet again, finds new federal data.
- Biden Administration hashes out last minute deal between rail workers and companies to avert crippling rail strike.
- New York A.G. Letitia James reportedly rejects Trump's attempt to settle a fraud lawsuit against him, his company and maybe one of his kids (that she has yet to file.)
- Pillow magnate and election denier Mike Lindell's phone is confiscated by FBI in federal grand jury probe of unlawful Colorado voting system breach.
- Special Prosecutor is named to investigate Republican state Attorney General nominee Matt DePerno (and several other top GOPers) involvement in unlawful Michigan voting system breach.
- Instead of committing election fraud crimes after the 2020 election, under the guise of looking for them, Republicans might have looked a bit closer to home. Rensselear County, New York's Republican Election Commissioner is the latest GOP official to be arrested and charged for absentee ballot voting fraud in a sweeping federal probe.
- Finally, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report, including a new U.N. warning that we are entering "uncharged climate territory"; Summer 2022 clocks in as the hottest ever recorded; Transitioning quickly to clean energy could save the world $12 trillion; and President Biden touts his historic climate bill and our new national EV charging network...
