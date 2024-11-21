With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Back-to-back major storms slam the Pacific Northwest; Climate change intensified every hurricane in 2024, new study finds; US has huge cache of rare earth elements buried within its coal ash waste dumps; PLUS: NY Gov. revives congestion pricing to rein in traffic and air pollution in New York City... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Parts of Great Barrier Reef dying at record rate, alarmed researchers say; "worst fears" confirmed; China's soaring emissions are upending climate politics; Fossil fuel transition talks rescued from brink of collapse at COP29; Super Typhoon Man-yi devastates Philippines, 6th typhoon to hit country in 4 weeks; Beekeeper mourns millions of bees killed in Mountain fire; FEMA worker tells of avoiding MAGA homes due to threats of violence... PLUS: Giraffes are up next on the endangered species list... and much, MUCH more! ...

