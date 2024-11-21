Logis contributed to the Democratic National Convention this year with video testimonials from fellow former MAGA members and worked on behalf of the Republicans for Harris campaign.

Today he joins us to discuss, among other things, what he's learned over the past year from his series of podcast interviews with fellow former MAGA cultists; what he attributes Trump's victory to (hint: he agrees me with about the polluted "information environment" in which Trump supporters are no longer able to distinguish truth from lies); and how he recommends non-MAGA Americans deal with their MAGA family members and friends over the upcoming holidays.

"Donald Trump's toxic superpower is lying," Logis tells me today. "The rightwing in the Republican Party lie about everything. So I succumbed to mis- and disinformation. When I realized that I had, by diversifying my news and information sources, it set me on the pathway to leaving MAGA."

Logis believes, as I do, that there will be more --- not fewer --- people looking to leave MAGA in the months and years ahead, as the reality of Trump's next clown show takes shape. The time to start helping them to do so is now, he argues.

While conceding that it might sound "very naive", he advises progressives and other non-MAGA folks to try and "make some dinners politics-free this year." But, if that can't be done, he recommends attempting to "extend the olive branch and say, 'I would like to have more of the kind of relationship that we may have had before 2015 and 2016.'"

Logis makes the case that, even while recognizing that many MAGA opponents will not feel like it's their duty to take that step. "It's a way to reopen opportunity, reopen that door," he asserts, so when those folks are finally ready to leave MAGA, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, they will know there is space and an exit ramp for them to do so.

Anyway, as usual lots more in my conversation with Logis today. And he does have some cred here, as he once again felt it necessary to apologize for his part in "helping Donald Trump divide our country, pitting complete strangers against each other, tearing asunder friendships, families, communities and places of worship." He explains that his work in creating Leaving MAGA "is a way for me to make amends."