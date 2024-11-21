It's a jam-packed show today, as we try to fit as much in as we can for our last BradCast until after the Thanksgiving holiday. Yes, we're taking a much-needed week off next week. But we've got some advice for all of us on today's program on how to (try and) survive the holidays with MAGA friends and family members and, perhaps, pave the way for a better tomorrow. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]
Among our coverage today...
- Minutes after the Gaza Health Ministry announced that 44,000, mostly women and children, have been killed during Israel's 13-month long war following the October 2023 Hamas attack that killed 1,200 in Israel, news broke from the International Criminal Court. Warrants have been issued by the ICC for the arrest of Israel's far-right Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau, his former Defense Minister and Hamas' military chief on charges of crimes against humanity and other war crimes. We explain what that means and doesn't.
- Police in Monterey, California on Wednesday night released a 22-page report [PDF] on the 2017 sexual assault allegations filed by the organizer of a Republican women's event against Pete Hegseth, a featured speaker at the forum, Fox "News" weekend host and Donald Trump's nominee to be the next U.S. Defense Secretary. The police report includes disturbing and seemingly damning details, as well as corroborative statements and texts from a number of witnesses and medical personnel. Police had recommended the case to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office for review at the time. Hegseth, who says the tryst was "consensual" and denies allegations of drugging the victim and preventing her from leaving a hotel room, paid a cash settlement to her last year to avoid a lawsuit. Somehow, the Trump Transition team claims to have known nothing about these charges and, in the meantime, Hegseth remains Trump's pick to head the U.S. Dept. of Defense.
- Fellow accused sexual miscreant, Matt Gaetz, however, is no longer Trump's nominee to be the nation's top law enforcement official. He withdrew from consideration to be the next U.S. Attorney General on Thursday morning, following daily revelations of new evidence supporting claims that the former Florida Congressman paid thousands of dollars for sex with 17-year old girls, trafficked the underage minors across state lines, used illicit drugs and other activities which would be disqualifying for the job of the nation's top cop in every Administration but Trump's. Gaetz resigned from Congress last week, on the same day he was tapped by Trump, just one day before the House Ethics Committee was to consider releasing their report on all of these allegations. His resignation letter reportedly stated that he did "not intend to" take the oath of office in the new Congress following his re-election on November 5. Don't be surprised, however, if he shows up anyway to take the oath of office on January 3rd, when the new Congress is sworn in. Telling the truth about anything has never been Gaetz' strong suit. (Moments after we got off air, former Florida A.G. Pam Bondi --- who declined to investigate allegations against Trump after he made a donation to her campaign --- was tapped as Trump's new nominee to lead the U.S. Justice Dept.)
- We've got still more evidence today about the polluted "information environment" that many, including myself, have blamed for the re-election of Trump over Kamala Harris on November 5. In this case, a new survey finding that some 74% of voters had heard about Harris' non-existent "plan" to "protect the rights of transgender people," thanks to $37 million in ads citing the false claims about the Democratic nominee, and a failed media environment --- corporate, social and independent --- simply unable (or uninterested) in accurately informing the electorate to the contrary. (In related news, both Desi and myself are now on Bluesky! Please follow us there! She is @GreenNewsReport.bsky.social. I am @TheBradBlog.bsky.social.)
- Then, we're happy to once again be joined today by RICH LOGIS, Founder and Executive Director of Leaving MAGA, a non-profit formed to help others, like himself, escape what he describes as the "Cult of MAGA". Logis spent years as a Republican pundit turned dyed-in-the-wool Trumper, having voted for the disgraced former and future President in both 2016 and 2020, before finally coming to the difficult realization that he'd been taken in by a dangerous cult leader.
Logis contributed to the Democratic National Convention this year with video testimonials from fellow former MAGA members and worked on behalf of the Republicans for Harris campaign.
Today he joins us to discuss, among other things, what he's learned over the past year from his series of podcast interviews with fellow former MAGA cultists; what he attributes Trump's victory to (hint: he agrees me with about the polluted "information environment" in which Trump supporters are no longer able to distinguish truth from lies); and how he recommends non-MAGA Americans deal with their MAGA family members and friends over the upcoming holidays.
"Donald Trump's toxic superpower is lying," Logis tells me today. "The rightwing in the Republican Party lie about everything. So I succumbed to mis- and disinformation. When I realized that I had, by diversifying my news and information sources, it set me on the pathway to leaving MAGA."
Logis believes, as I do, that there will be more --- not fewer --- people looking to leave MAGA in the months and years ahead, as the reality of Trump's next clown show takes shape. The time to start helping them to do so is now, he argues.
While conceding that it might sound "very naive", he advises progressives and other non-MAGA folks to try and "make some dinners politics-free this year." But, if that can't be done, he recommends attempting to "extend the olive branch and say, 'I would like to have more of the kind of relationship that we may have had before 2015 and 2016.'"
Logis makes the case that, even while recognizing that many MAGA opponents will not feel like it's their duty to take that step. "It's a way to reopen opportunity, reopen that door," he asserts, so when those folks are finally ready to leave MAGA, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, they will know there is space and an exit ramp for them to do so.
Anyway, as usual lots more in my conversation with Logis today. And he does have some cred here, as he once again felt it necessary to apologize for his part in "helping Donald Trump divide our country, pitting complete strangers against each other, tearing asunder friendships, families, communities and places of worship." He explains that his work in creating Leaving MAGA "is a way for me to make amends."
- Finally today, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report and last before our Thanksgiving break, with news on the back-to-back, climate change-fueled monster storms that slammed the Pacific Northwest over the past several days; a new report on how the climate crisis intensified every U.S. hurricane in 2024; the discovery of a huge cache of "rare earth" elements in a surprising location in the U.S.; and New York's Governor changing her mind, yet again, about congestion pricing in NYC to help reign in both traffic and air pollution while bringing in a ton of much-needed dollars to the city...
|
