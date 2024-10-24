Also: GOP political terrorism in AZ; Kelly's '9-1-1 call to America'; Trump withheld FEMA aid after disasters in WA, CA, GA, UT and MD...

Brad Friedman Byon 10/24/2024, 6:45pm PT

We've been telling you for months on The BradCast that it was likely to be a very bumpy road to Election Day ... and likely beyond it, depending on how things go. We are now on that road. Lots of bumps, as predicted, but still plenty of hope to help us all stay positive in the closing days. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

Among our occasionally bumpy, occasionally hopeful coverage on today's program...

We open with some encouraging listener mail from a family of democracy champions, and their recommendation to help you stay engaged and hopeful and helpful above and beyond voting, by checking out the very cool Markers for Democracy, "Saving our democracy, one postcard at a time."

A U.S. Postal Service mailbox with a number of mailed absentee ballots in it, was set ablaze overnight at a post office in Phoenix, Arizona. Authorities are investigating the likely case of arson in the battleground state, and a USPS spokesperson suggests that, if you use a mailbox for your absentee ballot, try to drop it in "before the last collection time each day." Good advice. Better advice: Deliver that ballot in person to a precinct, voting center or town/county election headquarters, as allowed in your jurisdiction.

Also in Phoenix, Arizona today, details on charges filed against a 60-year old man suspected of shooting at the windows of a Democratic National Committee field office for Kamala Harris in Tempe, three times times over the past several weeks. Law enforcement officials say the man, now in custody, was found to have more than 120 guns and 250,000 rounds of ammo at his home, and a machine gun in the car he was driving. They say he appeared to be planning "a mass casualty event". No one was injured in the shootings, but the Harris field office was eventually closed. He has been charged with seven counts related to terrorism. He is also accused of hanging hand-made political signs critical of Harris and Democrats, lined with razor blades and a substance labeled as "biohazard" in a Democratic-leaning Phoenix suburb.

Given the disturbing allegations this week by Donald Trump's longest-serving White House Chief of Staff, retired 4-star U.S. Marine General John Kelly, describing his former boss as a "fascist", a fan of Hitler, and an opponent of the Constitution, rule of law and military vets injured or killed in the line of duty, Kamala Harris is leaning on a strong anti-fascism message in her closing argument, just over a week out from Election Day. We share both her initial response to Kelly's remarks yesterday in D.C., as well as those from a CNN town hall last night where she made no bones about her answer when asked if she believed the disgraced former President was, indeed, a fascist.

In case you are still unclear about what Donald Trump will do if he is elected again and how he will continue to undermine the rule of law, he said on a radio show this morning that he plans to "fire" Special Counsel Jack Smith "within two seconds" after taking office. "He'll be one of the first things addressed." Never mind that Trump wouldn't actually have the legal authority to do so. Smith, of course, has filed felony charges against Trump in D.C. for his many failed attempts to steal the 2020 election, and in Florida for having stolen thousands of pages of highly classified national security documents upon leaving the White House and refusing to return them to the federal government.

And, in case you're confused about who Donald Trump is referring to when he vows "retribution" against "the enemies within", it is you. E&E News has a new report out today detailing how Trump, when he was last allowed to be President, withheld FEMA aid following natural disasters in several states --- Washington, California, Georgia, Utah and Maryland --- due to political disagreements he had with their Governors following his election loss in November of 2020.

Desi Doyen joins us today for our latest Green News Report, tracking record heat, drought and wildfires in the U.S. Northeast; the U.S. Senate races which could determine who wins the majority in the upper chamber this year, and how that is likely to affect action on our climate crisis; and the Biden Administration's race to get climate and infrastructure funding out the door before next year's changing of the guard.

Finally, since it has been --- and will continue to be --- a bumpy ride between now and Election Day (and, likely beyond), we close today with some hopeful words of encouragement from our current, unflagging Vice President and, perhaps, next President of United States...

* * *

The BradCast

* * *