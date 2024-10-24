IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Record heat and drought fuel wildfires in the Northeast; U.S. Senate majority and future of climate action hang in the balance of this year's election; PLUS: Biden Administration investing in innovation, and racing the clock to allocate climate and infrastructure funding... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The climate stakes of the Harris-Trump election; Trump withheld wildfire disaster aid from WA State; EPA imposes stricter standards to protect children from exposure to lead paint; Florida's taxpayer-backed insurance fund denied 77% of hurricane damage claims; Russia amplified hurricane disinformation to drive Americans apart, researchers find; Feds OK rules for U.S. to begin electric air taxi service... PLUS: Biden Admin puts $428M into new manufacturing projects in coal communities... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Florida: still flooded, now with flesh-eating bacteria:
- 2 weeks after Hurricane Milton, and many communities are still flooded out (NPR):
Milton eventually moved off of eastern north Florida a day later. Several central and northern Florida lakes and rivers continue to remain above flood stage. Officials say it could be weeks if not months before water levels return to normal.
- VIDEO: "Worse than Worst Case" – River Still Rising in Florida Post Milton (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Recent Hurricanes Offer Grim Reminder About Secondary Weather Events (Forbes)
- Flesh-eating bacteria cases rise in Florida after hurricanes Helene and Milton (CNN)
- Flesh-eating bacteria cases rise in Florida following recent hurricanes (CBS News)
- Hot and dry conditions fuel wildfires in U.S. Northeast:
- Rising fire risk across Northeast, mid-Atlantic (WBRE-Wilkes-Barre)
- VIDEO" "Dry-Tober" in East Bumps Fire Risk (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Fire Risks Rising in Eastern US (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Wildfire danger persists in Northeast as work to extinguish deadly blaze in Connecticut continues (Fox Weather)
- US Senate control puts climate action at risk in 2024 election:
- Senate majority at risk of falling out of reach for Democrats (The Hill)
- VIDEO: Full WXYZ-TV's Michigan U.S. Senate debate between Mike Rogers & Elissa Slotkin (WXYZ-Detroit)
- Slotkin, Rogers tangle over guns, EVs, abortion during final debate (Detroit News)
- Michigan a top winner of climate funds Trump wants to revoke (Bridge Michigan)
- GM Shouldn’t Get $500M Grant For Lansing Grand River Plant EV Conversion, Said GOP Senate Candidate (GM Authority)
- In Florida Senate Race, Two Candidates With Vastly Different Views on the Climate (Inside Climate News):
Florida’s narrowing Senate race, between two candidates with vastly different views on the environment and climate, is shaping up to be consequential as each party pursues control of the chamber in November...At stake is U.S. climate policy including the Inflation Reduction Act, the $370 billion package President Joe Biden signed into law in 2022.
- Ohio Senate Candidates Downplay Climate Action in Closely Contested Race (Inside Climate News)
- Ohio Senate Candidates Downplay Climate Action in Closely Contested Race (Inside Climate News)
- In Wisconsin Senate Race, Voters Will Pick Between Two Candidates With Widely Differing Climate Views (Inside Climate News)
- Fact Checking the Pennsylvania Senate Candidates’ Debate Claims on Energy (Inside Climate News)
- Biden Admin. races to deploy climate, infrastructure and innovation funding:
- Biden administration races to shell out billions for clean energy as election nears (AP):
Biden wants to establish a legacy for climate action that includes locking in a trajectory for reducing the nation’s planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions. Former President Donald Trump has pledged to rescind unspent funds in Biden’s landmark climate and health care bill and stop offshore wind development if he returns to the White House in January.
- U.S. approves mega geothermal energy project in Utah (Washington Post)
- A former Utah coal town could soon become a hub for low-carbon cement (Canary Media)
- Tribal microgrid project is first with long-duration storage to get DOE loan guarantee (Utility Dive)
- Biden admin awards $2B in new grid resilience grants (Canary Media)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- The climate stakes of the Harris-Trump election (Grist)
- Trump withheld wildfire disaster aid from Washington State (E&E News)
- The EPA imposes stricter standards to protect children from exposure to lead paint (AP)
- Florida Insurance Shock: Taxpayer Backed Fund Denies 77% of Claims (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Russia amplified hurricane disinformation to drive Americans apart, researchers find (AP)
- The real reason billion-dollar disasters like Hurricane Helene are growing more common [hint: surging development in vulnerable areas] (Washington Post)
- A new nonprofit aims to empower supporters of local renewable energy projects against disinformation campaigns (Inside Climate News)
- Biden Admin puts $428M into manufacturing projects in coal communities (The Hill)
- Coal-based PA steelmaking causes up to 92 premature deaths a year: report (Daily Climate)
- Bayer's new Roundup products appear more toxic than prior formulations (The New Lede)
- EPA Gives Chicago Decades to Replace Lead Pipes, Leaving Many at Risk (Inside Climate News)
- Explainer: UN nature talks debate rules for genetic information (Reuters)
- Revealed: Tens of billions in oil company payments to governments (Inside Climate News)
- Feds OK rules for U.S. to begin electric air taxi service (Axios)
- Extreme Storms Obvious, and Not-so-Obvious Economic Impacts (This Is Not Cool blog)
- What's Causing the Recent Spike in Global Temperatures? (Yale e360)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- America's Climate and Economy Are on the Ballot (The American Prospect)
- How to power your home through an outage without a gas generator (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: John Oliver on Trump's Project 2025: Blueprint for the Death of Democracy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)