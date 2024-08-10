With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 10/8/2024, 10:31am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Just over a week since the last deadly storm, Florida braces for powerful Hurricane Milton; Donald Trump is lying about the federal response to Hurricane Helene for political gain; PLUS: New study finds hurricanes have hidden death tolls, many years later... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Hurricane Helene isn't an outlier. It's a harbinger of the future; Alaska utilities turn to renewables as costs escalate for fossil fuel electricity generation; Back-to-back hurricanes strain FEMA as its funds run low; In competitive purple districts, GOP House members paint themselves green; Greening of Antarctica is another sign of significant climate shift on the frozen continent... PLUS: The 2024 state of the climate report: Perilous times on planet Earth.... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



