IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Just over a week since the last deadly storm, Florida braces for powerful Hurricane Milton; Donald Trump is lying about the federal response to Hurricane Helene for political gain; PLUS: New study finds hurricanes have hidden death tolls, many years later... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Hurricane Helene isn't an outlier. It's a harbinger of the future; Alaska utilities turn to renewables as costs escalate for fossil fuel electricity generation; Back-to-back hurricanes strain FEMA as its funds run low; In competitive purple districts, GOP House members paint themselves green; Greening of Antarctica is another sign of significant climate shift on the frozen continent... PLUS: The 2024 state of the climate report: Perilous times on planet Earth.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Florida braces for Hurricane Milton:
- Live updates: Hurricane Milton on track toward Florida's Gulf Coast (CNN)
- Best- and worst-case hurricane scenarios for Tampa Bay (Yale Climate Communications)
- VIDEO: 'Just horrific': John Morales becomes emotional over Milton's explosive growth (NBC Miami)
- As Milton takes aim at Florida, why is Tampa Bay so vulnerable to hurricanes? (AP):
A 2015 report from the Boston-based catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark and Co. concluded that Tampa Bay is the most vulnerable place in the U.S. to storm surge flooding from a hurricane and stands to lose $175 billion in damage..."It's a huge population. It's very exposed, very inexperienced and that's a losing proposition," Emanuel, who has studied hurricanes for 40 years, said. "I always thought Tampa would be the city to worry about most."
- Florida races against time to clean up debris left from Hurricane Helene (Tampa Bay Times)
- VIDEO: Hear Tampa mayor's dire warning to anyone thinking of staying in Milton evacuation zone (CNN)
- Hurricane Milton: President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida (Tallahassee Democrat)
- Climate change fingerprints all over Hurricanes Helene and Milton:
- Milton's mind-boggling rapid intensification is nearly without precedent (CNN)
- Climate change helped fuel Hurricane Milton's explosive growth (Axios)
- VIDEO: A monstrous Cat 5: Milton's rapid intensification explained by John Morales (NBC Miami)
- Hurricane Milton's rapid intensification is part of a climate-fueled trend (NBC News)
- Two separate climate analysis of Hurricane Helene have found that fossil fuel pollution worsened what would have already been a disastrous situation. (CNN)
- How Climate Change Intensified Helene and the Appalachian Floods (Inside Climate News)
- Backlash grows against Trump's lies about the federal disaster response:
- US disaster relief chief blasts false claims about Helene response as a 'truly dangerous narrative' (AP):
"We've had the local officials helping to push back on this dangerous --- truly dangerous narrative that is creating this fear of trying to reach out and help us or to register for help," she said.
- Helene response hampered by misinformation, conspiracy theories (Washington Post):
False claims are adding to the chaos and confusion in many storm-battered communities. Social media platforms such as X have allowed the falsehoods to spread.
- VIDEO: Fact check: Six days of Trump lies about the Hurricane Helene response (CNN):
While various misinformation about the response has spread widely without Trump's involvement, the Republican presidential nominee has been one of the country's leading deceivers on the subject. Over a span of six days, in public comments and social media posts, Trump has used his powerful megaphone to endorse or invent false or unsubstantiated claims.
- Republican Leaders, FEMA, Rebut Trump's Hurricane Disinformation (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Shame on Donald Trump for worsening NC's Helene tragedy with political lies (Editorial Board, Charlotte Observer)
- VIDEO: 'It's really a shame we're putting politics ahead of helping people': FEMA Administrator Criswell (ABC News)
- 2024 hurricane season: Yes, we had Debby and Helene, but October is Florida's peak season (Palm Beach Post)
- Helene isn't the first time Trump inserted politics into a natural disaster (E&E News)
- Study: Hurricanes have hidden death toll, many years later;
- Hurricanes like Helene are deadly when they strike and keep killing for years to come (AP):
"When someone dies a few years after a hurricane hit them, the cause will be recorded as a heart attack, stroke or respiratory failure," said Texas A&M University climate scientist Andrew Dessler, who wasn't part of the study but has done similar studies on heat and cold deaths. "The doctor can't possibly know that a hurricane contributed/triggered the illness. You can only see it in a statistical analysis like this."
- Hurricanes' hidden toll: Thousands of deaths years after they strike (Washington Post):
Of more than 500 hurricanes that have hit the United States, the average storm led to up to 11,000 excess deaths, hundreds of times higher than official estimates.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Hurricane Helene isn't an outlier. It's a harbinger of the future. (Bulletin Of Atomic Scientists)
- The 2024 state of the climate report: Perilous times on planet Earth (Oxford Bioscience)
- Alaska Utilities Turn to Renewables as Costs Escalate for Fossil Fuel Electricity Generation (Inside Climate News)
- Back-to-Back Hurricanes Set to Strain FEMA as Its Funds Run Low (Bloomberg)
- In Competitive Purple Districts, GOP House Members Paint Themselves Green (Inside Climate News)
- EPA Not Protecting Public From Neonic Exposure, Analysis Suggests (The New Lede)
- Greening of Antarctica Is Another Sign of Significant Climate Shift on the Frozen Continent (Inside Climate News)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- America's Climate and Economy Are on the Ballot (The American Prospect)
- How to power your home through an outage without a gas generator (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: John Oliver on Trump's Project 2025: Blueprint for the Death of Democracy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)