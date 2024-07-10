On today's BradCast: Too many hurricanes. It's almost as if there is some reason this is suddenly happening...even if Florida's U.S. Senator Rick Scott (up for re-election in four weeks, btw!) pretends as if doesn't have a clue. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]
Among our stories today...
- With less than four weeks to go before Election Day, folks in more than half of the states are now voting, registration deadlines are closing, and a group of Muslim imams and faith leaders have written a letter of endorsement [PDF] for Kamala Harris, noting "she is a committed ceasefire candidate...and the best option for ending the bloodshed in Gaza and now Lebanon." They also argue: "Knowingly enabling someone like Donald Trump to return to office, whether by voting directly for him or for a third-party candidate, is both a moral and a strategic failure. Particularly in swing states, a vote for a third party could enable Trump to win that state and therefore the elections,” the clerics argue. They advise that "given [Trump’s] well-documented history of harming our communities and country, as well as what he has promised he will do to Muslims and Palestinians should he return, it is incumbent upon us not to allow our high emotions to dictate our actions to our detriment.”
- Hurricane Milton spun up overnight from Category 1 to dangerous Category 5 in less than 24 hours, as it rapidly intensified over record warm Gulf of Mexico waters on a path toward the West Coast of central Florida. Milton formed just over a week after Hurricane Helene experienced similar rapid intensification in the Gulf before making landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida's panhandle --- the third storm to do so in less than 13 months. Helene then went on to devastate five more states in the U.S. Southeast, with the death toll now from that storm at 230. But, as Desi Doyen explains today, if Milton makes a direct hit on highly populated Tampa Bay, as currently feared, we could see an unspeakable disaster unlike anything we've seen in this country since at least Katrina back in 2005, if not longer. Landfall for Milton in Florida is currently expected on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
- But, it barely took a full day before Donald Trump and his social media minions began unleashing lies about the federal response to Hurricane Helene last week. In a social media post last Monday, for example, the disgraced former President accused the Biden Administration of "going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas." (Attempting to withhold disaster relief to Democratic areas is something that Trump actually did as President.) Trump further lied that President Biden “left Americans to drown” in North Carolina, and falsely said in an interview that the government is “going out of their way to hurt” Trump voters in the western part of the state. "They’re not getting water, they’re not getting anything," Trump said.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper described it as a "relentless vortex of disinformation, dialed up by bad actors and platforms like X [Twitter]." The lies (many of them dangerous ones) have required FEMA to set up a "Rumor Response" page in order to debunk them and help keep their employees safe.
We're joined today by TOM SULLIVAN from on the ground in western North Carolina, specifically from Asheville where he lives, in Buncombe County, one of the hardest hit regions following Helene. Sullivan is a political activist and organizer, and the longtime morning blogger at our friend Digby's Hullaballoo blog. After a week without power or water --- it just came back to his residence on Sunday. And, boy, was he bothered to learn of the lies that had been going on over the past week about what is happening in NC, particularly in hard hit Asheville. He tells us the claims by the rightwingers are simply untrue and that FEMA, in fact, is everywhere there.
"There are aid stations, trailers, and relief groups on every corner in downtown. It's the most accessible city in the region," he tells me. "The helicopters are going out to remote coves. A lot of people are cut off. So it's mostly helicopter, military, people with high-water vehicles who can get through to these remote areas. And there are hundreds of them." They have been dropping food and other aid since the moment the storm passed, according to Sullivan, who lives in a largely undamaged part of the town. He says the water system will still be down for weeks, and he details some of the devastation he has seen in the area.
"Everything is working great. The coordination is superb," he asserts, even as he and others who are just now coming back online, have been appalled and enraged by the lies that have been told about what's actually going on on the ground. "More than just being a threat to FEMA employees who try to help people, this disinformation --- they are scaring people. Especially the rumor about '[FEMA's] going to take your property.' If people are afraid to sign up for the aid, they are not going to get aid, and that's hurting them."
"Some of our Republican officials are telling people to just cut it out," explains Sullivan, while suggesting "there may be a backlash to this" on November 5, even as he concedes he is not yet seeing enough of it to know exactly how it may all shake out at the ballot box in the closely divided battleground state.
Sullivan also tells me that he spoke to the local elections director today, and shares an update on what election officials will be doing in order to accommodate voters this year, just weeks away from Election Day, with absentee balloting already underway. He worries, as does Brian Beutler at "Off Message" today, that the campaign of lies following Helene is a "trial run" for what is likely to come after Election Day if Trump loses once again...
