Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time Running Out For

All the Trump Rackets: 'BradCast' 10/3/24 'Pro-choice' Melania wants $250k from CNN; $100k 'Trump Watch' invites influence peddlers; Damning new 1/6 details; MAGA county clerk gets 9 years for CO vote system tampering...

'Green News Report' 10/3/24 w/ Brad & Desi After another climate disaster, climate change finally front and center at VP Debate; PLUS: Ongoing climate disaster Helene, now second deadliest hurricane in modern U.S. history... Previous GNRs: 10/1/24 - 9/26/24 - Archives...

Vance Sane-Washes Trump, Self in Polite, Lie-Filled VP Debate with Walz:

'BradCast' 10/2/24 Special coverage with Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'...

How You Can Help Protect Democracy This Year: 'BradCast' 10/1/24 Guest: Emily Levy of Scrutineers.org; Also: Iran/Israel escalation; Dockworkers strike shuts down ports; Search, recovery -- and climate denier lies -- continue after Helene...

The Predictable Horrors of Helene: 'BradCast' 9/30/2024 Climate change strikes again, killing more than a hundred in 5 states, millions without power, concerns about their ability to vote; Also: Callers ring in before VP Debate...

Springfield Haitians Sue Trump, Vance, Musk et al over Defamation, Death Threats Add'l defendants include Trump, Jr., OH A.G. Yost, OH U.S. Sen. candidate Moreno, LA Rep. Higgins...

Sunday 'Protection Racket' Toons THIS WEEK: Creepers, Cowards and Conmen! (And they're all the same guy!)... In our latest collection of the week's creepiest toons...

Trump Weaponized Govt Against His Enemies, Vows to Do It Again: 'BradCast' 9/26/24 Also: NYC Mayor indicted; D.C. disbars Rudy; Newsmax settles with Smartmatic; Helene goes Cat 1 to 4 in single day before FL landfall...

'Green News Report' 9/26/24 w/ Brad & Desi Hurricane Helene guns for Florida; Global warming doubled odds of Europe's catastrophic flooding; PLUS: Biden promotes climate action at final U.N. address, with a warning... Previous GNRs: 9/24/24 - 9/19/24 - Archives...

The Climate and Economy Stakes of 2024: 'BradCast' 9/25/24 Guest: Ryan Cooper of American Prospect; Also: Trump's Project 2025 in reality, in the U.S. House, and in song!...

Good News for Democracy in Nebraska, Arizona (Not Montana): 'BradCast' 9/24/24 Also: Hurricanes John and Helene; Biden's final address at the U.N. General Assembly...

'Green News Report' 9/24/24 CA sues ExxonMobil for plastic recycling lies; Cat 3 John strikes Mexico; Three Mile Island coming back to power Microsoft A.I.; PLUS: Climate Week kicks off in NYC...

No, GA's New Rule Does NOT Mandate Hand-Counted Results: 'BradCast' 9/23/24 Guest: Voting system expert Marilyn Marks on the wildly misreported Georgia news and what voters should be worried about instead...

Sunday 'Not Going Back' Toons THIS WEEK: Springfield Follies ... Political Violence ... The Undecidables ... Pro-Life? ... And much more in our latest collection of the week's best toons!...

Losers' Stench: GOPers Gaming the Map to 270: 'BradCast' 9/19/24 Bad news for Rs in NC; Trump/Vance lies in OH; GOP Elector scheme in NE; Gaming GA result certification; Vote suppression in TX; Vote expansion in CA...

State A.G. and County Election Officials Square-Off Over Voter Registration in Texas Right to register under assault following state's massive voter roll purge...