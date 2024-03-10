IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: After another climate disaster, climate change was finally front and center at the Vice Presidential Debate; PLUS: Ongoing climate disaster Hurricane Helene, now the second deadliest hurricane in modern U.S. history... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Two separate climate studies find that fossil fuel pollution intensified Hurricane Helene rainfall; Helene isn’t the first time Trump inserted politics into a natural disaster; At what price will oil shale drillers stop drilling?; Hurricane gives Democrats a climate opening in Florida; 'Everything is dead': Ukraine rushes to stem ecocide after Russia poisons river; American dams weren't built for today's climate-charged rains and floods... PLUS: Who will care for Americans left behind by climate migration?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Helene now the second deadliest storm in modern U.S. history:
- Live updates: Relief efforts continue after Hurricane Helene kills at least 191 (CNN)
- Helene is now the deadliest mainland U.S. hurricane since Katrina (Yale Climate Connections):
The storm’s human tragedy continues to mount, especially across southern Appalachia.
- Days after Hurricane Helene, a powerless mess remains in the Southeast (AP):
Augusta and surrounding Richmond County have set up five centers for water for their more than 200,000 people — and lines of people in cars stretch for over a half-mile to get that water. The city hasn’t said how long the outages for both water and power will last...
Helene destroyed most of the grid. Crews have to restore transmission lines, then fix substations, then fix the main lines into neighborhoods and business districts, and finally replace the poles on streets. All that behind-the-scenes work means it has taken power companies days to get to where people see crews on streets, utility officials said.
- VIDEO Asheville Mayor: "Entering a Desperate Situation" (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Biden Surveys Wreckage From Helene and Deploys 1,000 Troops to Assist (NY Times):
Officials are still uncovering the extent of the devastation in western North Carolina, which President Biden took in from the air. The storm killed at least 183 people in six states.
- VIDEO: Biden, Harris tour storm-ravaged regions in the Southeast (NBC News)
- VIDEO: Biden and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper hold briefing on Helene recovery (PBS NewsHour)
- Biden calls climate change deniers ‘brain dead,’ warns storms will get worse (The Hill/MSN)
- Biden Says He Could Ask Congress to Pass Aid for 'Catastrophic' Helene Damage (NY Times):
The president, who plans to travel to North Carolina this week, said he might need to call Congress in for a special session after it did not include additional disaster relief in its spending bill.
- "Our hearts are heavy": National Weather Service forecasters write emotional letter to Carolinas, Georgia (Axios)
- Hurricane Helene put climate change front and center of Vice Presidential debate:
- Vance, Walz spar on climate policy, science in wake of Hurricane Helene (Axios):
The questions and back-and-forth were the most prominent discussion on climate science and policy in any debate this cycle, or any in recent memory.
- Climate was a top question at the VP debate. Both candidates actually answered — sort of. (Grist)
- Vance on carbon emissions and climate change: ‘Let’s just say that’s true’ (The Hill)
- VIDEO: Full vice presidential debate between Vance and Walz (NBC News)
- Searchable transcript: 2024 Vice Presidential Debate (Rev)
- Exchange Between Vance and Walz Shows Gulf on Climate Change Views (NY Times):
As Hurricane Helene made climate change an early focus of the vice-presidential debate, the running mates quickly demonstrated the stark differences between the parties on the issue.
- FACT FOCUS: A look at false and misleading claims during the vice presidential debate (AP)
- FactChecking the Vice Presidential Debate (FactCheck.org)
- Here Are Our Fact Checks From the Vice-Presidential Debate (NY Times)
