IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: 'GNR' Special Coverage: Climate change-fueled Hurricane Helene unleashes widespread death and destruction across the Southeastern U.S., as storm victims face daunting challenge of recovery; PLUS: Donald Trump lied about it... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): "Our hearts are heavy": National Weather Service forecasters write emotional letter to Carolinas, Georgia; Extreme weather is not a hoax. Trump’s climate change denial is dangerous; Bad Climate Socialism: The opening salvos of the interstate insurance wars; Leonard Leo-linked group attacking efforts to educate judges on climate; Residents near Atlanta evacuate due to chemical plant fire... PLUS: End of an era as Britain's last coal-fired power plant shuts down... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Helene unleashes widespread death, destruction across Southeast U.S.:
- What Hurricane Helene’s 500-mile path of destruction looks like (CNN)
- Why Helene’s floods caught North Carolina off guard (Washington Post)
- Supplies Arrive By Plane And Mule In N.C. As Helene's Death Toll Tops 130 (AP)
- Death Toll Rises From Helene While Supplies Are Rushed To NC, FL (AP)
- Biden Says He Could Ask Congress to Pass Aid for 'Catastrophic' Helene Damage (NY Times):
The president, who plans to travel to North Carolina this week, said he might need to call Congress in for a special session after it did not include additional disaster relief in its spending bill.
- Hurricane Helene triggered record flooding in Florida:
- Helene Brings Record Storm Surge to Florida (NY Times)
- Hurricane Helene storm surge ‘unbelievable’ on Pinellas barrier islands: In Pinellas County’s beachside communities, residents say they regret ignoring the calls to leave. (Suncoast News)
- In the past 6 years, 4 major hurricanes have hit Florida (WKMG-Orlando)
- Helene's most devastating impacts struck far inland:
- VIDEO: 'It's catastrophic': Asheville, NC mayor on Hurricane Helene destruction (MSNBC)
- Conditions for N.C.'s historic deluge began more than 30 hours before Helene arrived (Washington Post)
- Hurricane Helene breaks records in wreaking havoc across inland locations once thought to be safe from such disasters: 'Catastrophic devastation' (The Cool Down)
- NC Governor: Unprecedented tragedy will require an unprecedented response (Yahoo News)
- Supplies, emergency workers rushed to North Carolina while Florida digs out from Helene's damage (LA Times/MSN)
- Asheville, North Carolina, officials warn water system could take weeks to repair (USA Today)
- VIDEO: Gov. Roy Cooper press conference Sunday Sept. 29 (YouTube)
- Hurricane Helene: significant impacts on the insurance industry:
- How Helene Will Impact Reeling Insurance Markets (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Hurricane Helene Damage to Cost Between $95 and $110 Billion (Reuters/Inc.)
- Helene Dumps Rain on Millions of US Homes That Lack Flood Insurance (Yahoo Finance)
- How Hurricane Helene could have widespread consequences for homeowners (Washington Post)
- Uninsurable America: Climate change hits the insurance industry (Axios, 6/6/2023)
- Yes, man-made climate change supercharged Hurricane Helene:
- How climate change is rewriting the rules of extreme storms (BBC)
- Hurricane Helene's rapid intensification fits ominous trend (Axios)
- What ‘historic’ Hurricane Helene tells us about how climate change is supercharging storms (Yahoo News):
According to the most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the proportion of hurricanes that fall into the most intense Categories 4 and 5 are likely to increase as the planet warms.
- How Helene became the near-perfect storm to bring widespread destruction across the South (AP)
- What Helene could signal about the rest of hurricane season, and the future of hurricanes (Washington Post)
- Hurricane Helene's 'Historic Flooding' Made Worse By Global Heating: FEMA (Guardian)
- VIDEO: Dr. Mann on CNN with Brianna Keilar Discussing Hurricane Helene (Michael E. Mann)
- Climate change made Central Europe floods more likely: study (DW News):
"Yet again, these floods highlight the devastating results of fossil fuel-driven warming," said Joyce Kimutai, the study's lead author and a climate researcher at Imperial College London. "Until oil, gas and coal are replaced with renewable energy, storms like Boris will unleash even heavier rainfall, driving economy-crippling floods."
- Trump lies about federal disaster response:
- Trump Says No One Could Have Predicted Hurricane at Peak of Hurricane Season (Rolling Stone)
- Trump makes false claims about federal response as he campaigns in area ravaged by Hurricane Helene (AP)
- VIDEO: Trump makes false claims about the federal response to Hurricane Helene (AP):
Donald Trump repeatedly spread falsehoods Monday about the federal response to Hurricane Helene despite claiming not to be politicizing the disaster as he toured hard-hit areas in south Georgia.
- VIDEO: 'He's lying': Biden hits back at Trump on storm Helene as he announces plans for surveying damage (UK Independent)
- Trump Pushes Hurricane Helene Lie Even After Republicans Debunk Him (The New Republic)
- Georgia's Republican Governor Shuts Down Trump's Hurricane Conspiracy (The New Republic)
- Trump slams US response to Helene. His own disaster-response record is marked by politics (AP):
As president, Trump delayed disaster aid for hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico and diverted money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to finance an effort to return undocumented migrants to Mexico. And Project 2025, backed by Trump supporters, would restructure FEMA to limit aid to states and says that the National Weather Service, which provides crucial data on hurricanes and other storms, "should be broken up and downsized."
- 99 percent of Hurricane Matthew aid requested by NC denied by Trump administration (WBTV-Charlotte, NC)
- Project 2025 plan calls for demolition of NOAA and National Weather Service (LA Times)
- Florida's bracing for a major hurricane. This is why we need NOAA, not Project 2025 (Miami Herald)
