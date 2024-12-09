IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Presidential debate focused on fracking and energy politics, but climate change got short shrift as fires rage in the U.S. West and Hurricane Francine slams into Louisiana... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Why can't we just tell the truth about fossil fuels?; Levels of potent warming gas methane soar, and people are mostly to blame; Amazon’s shipping and delivery emissions just keep going up; California, Nevada face 'dangerous situation' from fires, officials warn; Extremists keep trying to sabotage the electric grid. What if they succeed?; Girls may be starting puberty earlier due to chemical exposure: study; What happens to the environment and health regulations Biden will leave unfinished?... PLUS: US cave system’s bats and insects face existential threat: discarded Cheetos... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Francine slams into Louisiana:
- Thousands in the dark as Hurricane Francine strikes Louisiana, raising flood fears (AP)
- Tropical Depression Francine drenches Louisiana after making landfall as a hurricane (Axios)
- Live Updates: Francine Strengthens to Category 2 Hurricane While Battering Gulf Coast (NY Times)
- Louisiana residents warned to 'hunker down' for Hurricane Francine landfall Wednesday (Shreveport Times)
- Francine weakens but packs a punch as it moves inland, bringing flash flooding, tornado threats (Gulf Live)
- Hot oceans fueled Francine's rapid intensification:
- Warm oceans strengthened Hurricane Francine and could power more Fall storms (AP)
- Rapid intensification: How hurricanes gain strength and why it's so dangerous (Yahoo News)
- Recent increases in tropical cyclone rapid intensification events in global offshore regions (Nature)
- VIDEO: New Models Show Stronger Atlantic Hurricanes, and More of Them (This Is Not Cool blog)
- When a climate denier becomes governor: Landry’s first month in office (NPR New Orleans)
- VIDEO Louisiana AG Jeff Landry: Climate change 'a hoax' (Lafayette Daily Advertiser)
- Presidential debate focuses on fossil fuels and energy politics, but short shrift for climate change:
- Climate at the Debate: Trump Ignored the Question and Harris Hedged (NY Times)
- At the presidential debate, fossil fuels and energy politics took center stage (Grist):
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump sought to court swing state voters in gas-rich Pennsylvania in their first head-to-head match.
- What to know about fracking, false claims and other climate issues mentioned during the debate (AP)
- VIDEO: Fact-checking the ABC News presidential debate (Daniel Dale, CNN)
- A chilly debate climate (Axios):
She made a pocketbook pitch when climate surfaced far later, noting extreme weather makes home insurance expensive or unavailable. Harris also touted "clean" energy as a U.S. manufacturing and jobs driver. Trump ignored climate in his answer but argued that Biden-Harris policies hurt the auto industry.
- Harris embraces US fossil fuels in showdown with Trump (E&E News)
- Could a president ban fracking? (E&E News):
In a word: no. By himself or herself, a president cannot ban fracking. It would take an act of Congress, and the idea has never gained traction on Capitol Hill under Republican or Democratic control.
- Germany rejects Trump's energy claim, mocks him over pets (DW News):
Berlin has fact-checked Donald Trump's claim that Germany reneged on its green energy plans. The Foreign Ministry spelled out Germany's renewable energy use and that the country's diet does not include cats or dogs.
- Chart: US clean energy investment is soaring thanks to climate law (Canary Media)
- Full, searchable video and transcript of the debate:
- Reaction, commentary on the presidential debate:
- Everyone's heads are in the sand (Heated.World):
Tuesday's debate was a disappointing illustration of ignorance about the stakes and science of climate change.
- Greens give Harris climate wiggle room in debate (E&E News):
“The most important thing we need to do for the climate is make sure we defeat Donald Trump,” said Lena Moffitt, executive director of Evergreen Action.
- The Next President Will Be a Climate-Disaster President (The Atlantic):
How will they help Americans deal with the extreme weather battering the country?
- What Kamala Harris Could Talk About Other Than Fracking (Heatmap):
But when the fracking issue comes up again — and it will — Harris has a great story to tell, one that most Americans are probably unaware of. There’s a green energy revolution underway, but rather than celebrate it, Harris and many other Democratic politicians tend to tiptoe around the issue, apparently terrified that a single infelicitous sentence could turn the supposedly large numbers of pro-fossil fuel voters against them.
- Climate experts lament Harris’s vow to keep fracking in debate with ‘walking oil spill’ Trump (Guardian)
