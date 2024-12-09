With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 9/12/2024, 10:46am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Presidential debate focused on fracking and energy politics, but climate change got short shrift as fires rage in the U.S. West and Hurricane Francine slams into Louisiana... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Why can't we just tell the truth about fossil fuels?; Levels of potent warming gas methane soar, and people are mostly to blame; Amazon’s shipping and delivery emissions just keep going up; California, Nevada face 'dangerous situation' from fires, officials warn; Extremists keep trying to sabotage the electric grid. What if they succeed?; Girls may be starting puberty earlier due to chemical exposure: study; What happens to the environment and health regulations Biden will leave unfinished?... PLUS: US cave system’s bats and insects face existential threat: discarded Cheetos... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



