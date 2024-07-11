IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Donald Trump's re-election has worldwide implications for climate action; Environment and climate groups vow to press forward; PLUS: Hurricane Rafael knocks out Cuba's national electric grid, again... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Dousing the Dumpster Fire: The real mobilization must begin; Global temperatures likely to exceed key limit for first time; Biden moves to limit oil drilling in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge; WA state voters uphold landmark climate law against conservative challenge; Dems, greens bet on holding House to fight climate rollbacks; Trump’s election win spells bad news for the auto industry... PLUS: Everything you need to know about Project 2025's plan for the EPA... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Rafael collapses Cuba's national grid, again:
- Hurricane Rafael knocks out power in Cuba, weeks after nationwide blackout (CBS News)
- Hurricane Rafael knocks out Cuba’s power grid and heads into the Gulf on a much different path (CNN)
- Rapid Intensification, As With Hurricane Rafael, Is More Common Than You Think (The Weather Channel)
- Cuba's energy grid collapses as Hurricane Rafael hits (Reuters)
- Hurricane Rafael knocks out power to Cuba; forecasters puzzled by path (USA Today)
- How rare are November hurricanes in the Gulf? Rafael will be one of few in history. (NOLA)
- Ten thousand evacuated in Southern California wildfires:
- Wild Winds Fuel Southern Calif. Wildfire That Forced Thousands To Evacuate (AP)
- Fast-moving Southern California wildfire forces thousands to flee (Axios):
Fire danger and strong winds in Southern California prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for thousands in Ventura County — where staff at the National Weather Service's Oxnard office were among those having to flee on Wednesday.
- A Southern California fire spreads rapidly, fueled by fierce winds (Washington Post)
- Donald Trump's election has sweeping implications for the climate:
- Trump Wins, Planet Loses (Grist):
With control of the White House and the Senate, Republicans are poised to upend U.S. climate policy.
- In new term, Trump set to go after measures that are doing the most to fight climate change (AP)
- Trump's reelection has sweeping climate change consequences (Axios):
His return to the White House comes at a time when climate scientists have warned that the Paris Agreement's warming targets are slipping dangerously out of reach, raising the odds of potentially catastrophic consequences.
- What’s at stake for climate policy? ‘Who the hell cares,’ Trump says. (E&E News)
- What Trump’s Victory Means for Climate (Bloomberg):
Trump’s second term will have a dramatic impact on the planet — from the energy transition to curbing global warming...Donald Trump’s victory promises to shake up US energy and environmental policy, with sweeping implications for oil production, offshore wind development and electric vehicle sales.
- Trump’s election ignites new era of US-China energy rivalry (E&E News):
The China tariffs, if Trump carries them out, could cause global supply-chain shocks that will raise the costs of U.S. energy investments — not only for wind turbines, solar cells and battery materials but for the price of steel.
- Trump vows anti-reg blitz (E&E News)
- International climate action at risk with Trump's election:
- Trump’s Win Casts Shadow over US Climate Progress, Global Leadership (Inside Climate News)
- Trump’s Promised U-Turn on Climate Spurs Moves to Bypass Him (Bloomberg):
Environmentalists, government officials and former diplomats are already bracing for the possibility and plotting ways to Trump-proof global cooperation on climate change. A series of conversations, crisis simulations and political wargaming have spanned the globe, described by people familiar with the sessions as galvanized by a desire to maximize climate progress — even with an adversarial US president.
- Climate world absorbs a reality they’d hoped to avoid: Trump is back (Politico):
In the U.S., green groups and Biden administration officials have been working to secure as much of the domestic agenda and funding for clean energy as possible..."Hope is not a strategy," said Robert Orr, dean of the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland and an advisor on climate change to U.N. Secretary-General Guterres. "Stitching together a leadership coalition that can rise to the moment is the name of the game."
- Trump Stranglehold Adds to Growing Doubts at Climate Talks (Bloomberg)
- Legal experts say Trump could quit Paris pact – but leaving UNFCCC much harder (Climate Home News)
- Analysis: Trump election win could add 4bn tonnes to US emissions by 2030 (Carbon Brief, 3/6/2024):
Regardless of the precise impact, a second Trump term that successfully dismantles Biden’s climate legacy would likely end any global hopes of keeping global warming below 1.5C.
- US environment and climate groups vow to keep going:
- Sierra Club Statement: We Will Be A Force Of Nature Defending Our Communities and Our Planet From Trump (Sierra Club)
- Oil Change International Responds to Election of Donald Trump (Oil Change International):
“We’ve been here before and we know that our movement’s collective power stands ready to protect our communities, our climate, and stand for justice. We will adjust our strategies and our tactics, but we stand strong in our fight for a just and fossil-free future. We call on our allies, both in the United States and around the world, to keep pushing for justice, for climate action, and an end to fossil fuels.
- VIDEO:Jon Stewart’s Election Night Takeaway (The Daily Show/YouTube)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
