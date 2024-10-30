Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'...

Brad Friedman Byon 10/30/2024, 6:11pm PT

The contrast and choice for American voters, as discussed on today's BradCast, couldn't be more stark, now less than a week before the most consequential Election Day in modern American history. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

Last night, in the nation's capitol, on the Ellipse in front of the White House, on the very same spot where, on January 6, 2021, the now convicted felon and former President of the United States urged his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol in a desperate last gasp effort to steal the 2020 election, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her "closing argument" to what her Campaign described as more than 75,000 supporters.

She summarized her many policy prescriptions to help boost young and struggling Americans and the middle class, underscored her calls to restore reproductive freedoms stolen from American women, accurately characterized her opponent as a threat to democracy itself, and promised to work to end the hateful divisiveness that he has turned into his singular political bludgeon.

Her remarks came just two days after Donald Trump offered his own "closing argument" in his old home town of New York City, before a packed house at Madison Square Garden, the site of a notorious 1939 American Nazi rally. The historic parallel was made impossible to ignore.

His six-hour raucous event was chock full of crude, racist and misogynistic attacks on his opponent, with mostly male speakers characterizing Harris as a prostitute, a "devil", and the "Antichrist," among other things. A comedian opened the affair by describing Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage", along with demeaning jokes about Black people, other Latinos, Palestinians and Jews. Trump, when he finally took the state, made no effort to disassociate himself from any of his fellow speakers who, by yesterday, he had characterized as taking part in a "love-fest".

These are the two major choices for President of the United States now before voters in a contest that pre-election polling averages, if you believe, describe as a virtual tie. "On November 5th," quips a popular social media post making the rounds in recent weeks, "it’ll be as if the whole world is waiting for the results of a biopsy to come back."

That is where we are. And that is why I needed to hear today, for the last time before Election Day, from our old and always very smart friends and fellow old-school bloggers, HEATHER DIGBY PARTON of Salon and Digby's Hullabaloo blog and 'DRIFTGLASS, who writes at his eponymously-named blog and co-hosts the weekly Professional Left Podcast from his home in "Flyover Country, Illinois."

I've got much to ask them both about today, as we try to make sense of this moment before the storm likely to be unleashed --- no matter who is ultimately announced to be the winner --- as early as next Tuesday night. Though Driftglass sagely warns today: "This election is not going to be over once the votes are counted. This election will be over in January, when hopefully Madame President is sworn in."

Hailing from Abraham Lincoln's birthplace in Springfield, IL, Driftglass explains why Harris' remarks on Tuesday led him to recall the Gettysburg Address. "Nobody can be Lincoln," he acknowledges, before observing that while his most famous speech "didn't end the Civil War, it changed the terms under which the war was being fought." He details a number of parallels with Harris' speech at the Ellipse on Tuesday, including: "The opening was about honoring the people who had fallen defending liberty --- the bastards who charged the Capitol --- and how we have to reinvent the country, how we have to come together. I think it was a very deliberate choice of venue and style, drawing explicit connections between what has happened on this ground, and what we need to do next."

Parton, for her part, characterized Trump's "fascist" rally at MSG as a "a hate-fest, not a 'love-fest.' The fact that he even said that is hilarious. They made it clear what they were doing. They were trying to gather the faithful through hatred, bigotry, racism and homophobia. This is something they did on purpose. They want to reach their low-propensity voters --- the 'Bro Vote' --- who basically don't pay attention to politics."

"By having all these other people say all these awful, ugly things, Donald Trump gets a pass on that stuff," she explains. "This wasn't him saying this stuff, this was all the people he lined up at his rally. That has an effect."

But, she argues, and Driftglass concurs, he may have made a fatal error in a contest that is purportedly this close by allowing that racist attack on Puerto Rican voters, who number nearly half a million in the battleground state of Pennsylvania alone.

We've got much more than that, of course, to discuss with them today, including...

Why this election is reportedly so close and if it really is that close.

If so, where all of these Trump voters coming from, given the number of Republicans --- and female voters --- who have abandoned him in favor of Harris.

, where all of these Trump voters coming from, given the number of Republicans --- and female voters --- who have abandoned him in favor of Harris. How Trump "cracked the code", as well as the media, in how to run for President as a Republican.

How Harris is being "held to impossibly high standards" while Trump is "being held to no standards at all."

What Trump's "little secret" with GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson might be, and how easily Democrats are "panicked" by it.

might be, and how easily Democrats are "panicked" by it. How Trump and Johnson promise to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) if Republicans win the White House and Congress, even as some 50 million Americans --- including millions of Republican voters (who either don't notice or care?) --- now have health coverage thanks to that landmark legislation.

And whether we are all victims right now of the greatest mass gaslighting in world history.

Before they go today, both Digby and Driftglass offer their own "closing argument" for our listeners who may still be either undecided, considering voting for Trump or a third-party candidate, or who may be thinking of not voting at all...

