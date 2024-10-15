With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 10/15/2024, 10:46am PT  


Follow @GreenNewsReport...

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on Pandora
Listen on Google PodcastsListen on Amazon Music
Listen on TuneInRSS/XML Feed
(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Milton is gone, but Florida is still grappling with its toxic aftermath; Trump's lies about FEMA disrupt disaster aid to North Carolina; PLUS: The U.K. ditches coal for good... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Click here to listen or download MP3 (6 mins)...

Link:
Embed:
GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Crazy busy' Atlantic hurricane season is far from over; US meteorologists face death threats as hurricane conspiracies surge; Insurance 'nightmare' unfolds for Florida homeowners after two hurricanes; Hundreds dead, more than 1 million displaced due to Niger floods; The fate of thousands of U.S. rural dams hangs in the balance; Wisconsin estimates around 40 percent of private wells contain pesticides; Alabama slowly bringing sanitation equity back to rural black communities... PLUS: The U.S. gets a new national marine sanctuary, the first led by a Native American tribe... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

Share article...
                 

Article Categories: Florida, North Carolina, Environment, Republicans, Joe Biden, FEMA, Green News, Donald Trump, Coal, Climate change, Extreme weather, U.K., Water, Pollution, Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Milton