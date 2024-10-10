With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Milton pummels Florida; FEMA grapples with Republican disinformation and funding shortages from back-to-back climate change-fueled disasters; PLUS: Biden EPA issues landmark rule to replace every lead water pipe in America... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Helene recovery: How to navigate FEMA, flood cleanup, disaster fraud, and more; Here’s what a shocking new number on wildlife declines really means; NC water repairs could take weeks; Helene spotlights differences between Harris and Trump on disaster relief; Earth's 'vital signs' show humanity's future in the balance, climate experts say; Fossil fuel interests take over hometown newspaper to kill solar in Ohio county... PLUS: Carbon removal is no solution if world overshoots warming target, scientists say... and much, MUCH more! ...

