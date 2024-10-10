IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Milton pummels Florida; FEMA grapples with Republican disinformation and funding shortages from back-to-back climate change-fueled disasters; PLUS: Biden EPA issues landmark rule to replace every lead water pipe in America... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Helene recovery: How to navigate FEMA, flood cleanup, disaster fraud, and more; Here’s what a shocking new number on wildlife declines really means; NC water repairs could take weeks; Helene spotlights differences between Harris and Trump on disaster relief; Earth's 'vital signs' show humanity's future in the balance, climate experts say; Fossil fuel interests take over hometown newspaper to kill solar in Ohio county... PLUS: Carbon removal is no solution if world overshoots warming target, scientists say... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Milton pummels Florida:
- Hurricane Milton live updates: Category 3 storm makes landfall on Florida's coast (AP)
- "Catastrophic" Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida as Category 3 storm (Axios)
- Hurricane Milton and the Economy (NY Times):
The superstorm is expected to inflict costly and lasting damage in Florida, as the Federal Reserve is already keeping an eye on upcoming inflation data.
- ‘This is the worst-case scenario’: Hurricane Milton could clobber Florida’s insurance market (E&E News)
- Milton poses ‘threat’ to Florida insurance market, rating agency says (Orlando Sentinel)
- How Milton unexpectedly spawned destructive tornadoes across Florida (Washington Post/MSN):
Meteorologists had warned well before Milton's approach that tornadoes could be among the storm's four chief hazards, along with damaging winds, flooding rains and storm surge. But even experts did not foresee the severity of the tornado outbreak - which could end up being one of the most active on record in the tornado-prone state.
- Hurricane Milton set several new records:
- Hurricane Milton was fastest on record to intensify into Category 5 in the Gulf of Mexico: "Historic storm" (CBS News)
- Why Milton is already a hurricane for the record books (ABC news)
- Climate change helped fuel Hurricane Milton's explosive growth (Axios)
- Hurricane Milton's rapid intensification is part of a climate-fueled trend (NBC News)
- Hurricane Helene isn't an outlier. It's a harbinger of the future. (Bulletin Of Atomic Scientists)
- FEMA facing a funding shortfall after back-to-back disasters:
- FEMA has enough funding for Hurricane Milton. What’s next is less certain. (Washington Post/MSN):
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the government’s first responder and disaster-recovery financier, has enough funding to meet Helene and Milton victims’ immediate needs. But if the impacts of the second storm are particularly severe, they could temporarily hamper the agency’s ability to fund ongoing recovery projects nationwide.
- VIDEO: FEMA Admin. Criswell; 'Extremely dangerous'' Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key (MSNBC)
- As Federal Assistance for Hurricane Helene Exceeds $210 Million, FEMA Prepares for Dual Response with Hurricane Milton Strengthening as it Moves Toward Gulf Coast of Florida (FEMA)
- Back-to-Back Hurricanes Set to Strain FEMA as Its Funds Run Low (Bloomberg):
Even before Helene struck late last month, killing at least 227 and causing up to $250 billion in damages, FEMA was stretched thin by record-setting wildfires and other extreme weather events. Under financial strain, the agency projected a $3 billion deficit by February.
- As Major Hurricane Approaches Florida, FEMA Faces Severe Staffing Shortage (NY Times)
- Trump and Republicans continue campaign and disinformation and lies about FEMA
- Anatomy of a lie: Fox News quietly reports on a fact sheet correcting Fox News misinformation (Washington Post):
The channel’s on-air personalities mostly focused on the part about how FEMA didn’t have the funding Mayorkas sought. Or, as host Trace Gallagher put it on "Fox News @ Night" on Oct. 3, "FEMA is apparently broke, at least the part of the federal agency that hands out money to hurricane victims."
- Pants on Fire: Trump's lies about FEMA (Politifact)
- VIDEO: Biden condemns 'un-American' 'lies' about federal storm response as Hurricane Milton nears Florida (AP)
- VIDEO: Chris Hayes debunks the "stone cold lie" being "spread by Fox News" about FEMA funding (Media Matters)
- Helene response hampered by misinformation, conspiracy theories (Washington Post):
False claims are adding to the chaos and confusion in many storm-battered communities. Social media platforms such as X have allowed the falsehoods to spread.
- VIDEO: Fact check: Trump lies about the Hurricane Helene response (CNN)
- Trump refused to give California wildfire aid until told how many people there voted for him, ex-aide says (Politicco):
A review of Trump’s record by POLITICO’s E&E News and interviews with two former Trump White House officials show that the former president was flagrantly partisan at times in response to disasters and on at least three occasions hesitated to give disaster aid to areas he considered politically hostile or ordered special treatment for pro-Trump states...Trump initially refused to approve disaster aid for California...But Harvey said Trump changed his mind after Harvey pulled voting results to show him that heavily damaged Orange County, California, had more Trump supporters than the entire state of Iowa.
- EPA issues landmark rule to replace every lead water pipe in America:
- VIDEO: Biden says lead pipes must-go nationwide, sets new 10-year deadline for US cities (AP/Yahoo News):
"Folks, what is a government for if it cannot protect the public health?" Biden asked a crowd of union members at a cavernous Department of Public Works warehouse in Milwaukee. The city has the fifth-highest number of lead pipes in the nation, according to the EPA. Decades after the dangers of lead pipes were clear, more than 9 million lead pipes remain in use, a fact Biden called shameful.
- Biden moves to replace all lead pipes within the next decade (CNN)
- Biden-Harris Administration Issues Final Rule Requiring Replacement of Lead Pipes Within 10 Years, Announces Funding to Provide Clean Water to Schools and Homes (EPA)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
