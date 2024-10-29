With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Climate and the U.S. economy are on the ballot; World on pace for significant and dangerous warming without faster action, U.N. report warns; PLUS: Biden cracks down on lead paint, a serious threat to America's children... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): What could stop the global green energy race? A Trump victory; Planet-heating pollutants in atmosphere hit record levels in 2023; Rundown: 2024 Election climate ballot measures in states; How the ‘climate voter’ might matter in a down-to-the-wire US election; How are the world's trees doing? Not good... PLUS: New reports ahead of COP29 show world spinning its wheels on climate action... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

