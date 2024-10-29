IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Climate and the U.S. economy are on the ballot; World on pace for significant and dangerous warming without faster action, U.N. report warns; PLUS: Biden cracks down on lead paint, a serious threat to America's children... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): What could stop the global green energy race? A Trump victory; Planet-heating pollutants in atmosphere hit record levels in 2023; Rundown: 2024 Election climate ballot measures in states; How the ‘climate voter’ might matter in a down-to-the-wire US election; How are the world's trees doing? Not good... PLUS: New reports ahead of COP29 show world spinning its wheels on climate action... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- U.N. Emissions Gap report warns world on pace for significant warming:
- World on pace for significantly more warming without immediate climate action, report warns (AP)
- Global climate disaster inevitable if emissions aren't drastically reduced by 2035, U.N. warns (CBS News)
- VIDEO: Failure to act will lead planet to warm by 3.1 C, UN report says (CBC News)
- VIDEO: Emissions Gap Report 2024 - A message from the UN Secretary General António Guterres (UN Environment Programme)
- Transcript: ‘We’re Out of Time’, Secretary-General Declares at Launch of Environment Programme Emissions Gap Report, Calling for Government to Take Action at Climate Conference (United Nations)
- What Would Cities Look Like With 3 Degrees C of Warming vs. 1.5? Far More Hazardous and Vastly Unequal (World Resources Institute)
- Climate and the U.S. economy are on the ballot:
- Harris v. Trump: 15 ways the next president could affect the climate and your life (Vox)
- America’s Climate and Economy Are on the Ballot (The American Prospect):
The Biden-Harris administration sowed the seeds of a green American economy. A second Trump term would poison them.
- AUDIO: The Climate and Economy Stakes of 2024, with TAP's Ryan Cooper (The BRAD BLOG):
"Nobody wants their air and water polluted outside of hard-core 'rolling coal' truck owners. Nobody wants to give their kid brain cancer so a chemical company can make more money"..."We are talking about the industries of the 21st century. The whole world is re-gearing everything around renewable energy --- the cheapest energy in most of the world that has ever been produced. The whole industrial supply chain, everything, how we live, is being transformed. It's significant. I think it will be seen as the Industrial Revolution was."
- Climate change reshapes cities, both environmentally and financially (The Hill)
- What could stop the global green energy race? A Trump victory (Financial Times)
- Harris v. Trump: a chasm of difference on climate, energy, economy, manufacturing...:
- A Pivotal Choice: Trump vs. Harris on Climate Change (NY Times):
Kamala Harris calls global warming an "existential threat." Donald Trump dismisses it as a "scam."
- Where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Stand on Climate Change (Harper's Bazaar):
The candidates remain starkly divided on what to do about climate change.
- Biden EPA cracks down on lead pain dust threatening America's children:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- What could stop the global green energy race? A Trump victory (Financial Times)
- New reports ahead of COP29 show world spinning its wheels on climate action (Inside Climate News)
- Planet-heating pollutants in atmosphere hit record levels in 2023 (Guardian)
- U.S. Climate Politics Almanac: 2024 Climate Ballot Measures (Hill Heat)
- How the ‘climate voter’ might matter in a down-to-the-wire US election (Guardian)
- How are the world's trees doing? A new assessment has answers (NY Times)
- New survey puts human face on pollutoin caused by US wood pellet mills (MongaBay)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- America's Climate and Economy Are on the Ballot (The American Prospect)
- How to power your home through an outage without a gas generator (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: John Oliver on Trump's Project 2025: Blueprint for the Death of Democracy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)