Also: More on cowardly WaPo owner Bezos, Trump supplicant Musk, and the menacing threat of America's ascendant billionaire oligarchy...

Brad Friedman Byon 10/29/2024, 6:14pm PT

We lost our planned guest this afternoon for today's BradCast to either COVID or flu. (A good chance to remind you: get your shots!) But that afforded us the opportunity to dig into a few important items/warnings we've been hoping to get to. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

As of Monday afternoon, Washington Post has reportedly lost more than 200,000 digital subscribers --- described as a "colossal number" or about 10% of its subscriber base --- following billionaire owner Jeff Bezos' cowardly decision last Friday to spike the legendary paper's planned Editorial Board endorsement of Kamala Harris just days before this year's Presidential election.

While the cost to the already-struggling paper's bottom line comes at an enormous price to journalism, its Amazon-founder owner --- whose aerospace company also has huge contracts with the federal government --- is likely to simply write off those subscriber losses as pocket change. His real goal, according to virtually all coverage of the sad affair, was likely to stay on the right side of a vengeful, petulant, former, and perhaps near-future, President of the United States in Donald Trump.

In fact, the whole sordid affair (coupled with the billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times doing the same thing last week at around the same time), probably worked to the political benefit of Vice President Harris. But the shockwave warning it sent to all of us --- as also discussed on yesterday's program --- regarding how it revealed to American voters "what life under a dictator would feel like" remains impossible to ignore. It also offered a repeat of the valuable lesson from Yale's Timothy Snyder, an expert on tyrannical regimes, who warns "Do not obey in advance. Most of the power of authoritarianism is freely given. In times like these, individuals think ahead about what a more repressive government will want, and then offer themselves without being asked. A citizen who adapts in this way is teaching power what it can do."

Longtime Russia expert, and former Trump Administration official, Fiona Hill adds to those warnings today, in a detailed interview with Politico Magazine, explaining how great nations slip into authoritarianism when control of newspapers and other media outlets is taken over by billionaires who behave more like oligarchs, as they try to please strongman leaders. It explains why both Trump and Twitter/X owner Elon Musk are now reportedly in regular contact with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, and why cowards like Bezos (and Musk and L.A. Times' owner Patrick Soon-Shiong) seek to be in the incredibly exclusive oligarchic club approved by --- and at the beck-and-call of --- "the big guy".

None of it, Hill also warns, ends up working out well for the "ordinary people" who supported the strongman in the first place, as a perceived solution to perceived woes, as "ordinary people" are subsequently broken down into various categorical groups (by religion, social status, professions, etc.) who are then set against each other by the strongman.

"In Russia," explains Hill, "for many years, there was a general feeling that Putin was leaving ordinary people alone. The ordinary person is not being left alone anymore. They're being sent to war. They are being repressed. Somebody who supports Trump today and thinks that he's their champion could very easily be on the other end of the spectrum tomorrow --- they could go from being a supporter of Trump to somebody who Trump sees as an opponent, just by being in the wrong category of people, or by saying or doing something publicly that he doesn't like."

"Speech that now seems free and unfettered on X [Twitter], or anywhere else on the internet, or even privately to a friend, could easily be turned against you. That's happened over and over again in Russia and in many other settings," she says, before Politico asks: "How close are we to that in the United States?"

Hill's chilling answer: "We're one election away."

The cowardice of the Post and LA Times' owners today (as well as the last minute loss of our guest), also affords an excuse to highlight the piece from the New York Times Editorial Board which was not forced to pull their punches over the weekend. They published a stark, must-read, multimedia editorial headlined (as splashed across the entire front page of their Sunday Opinion section): "DONALD TRUMP SAYS HE WILL PROSECUTE HIS ENEMIES ORDER MASS DEPORTATIONS USE SOLDIERS AGAINST CITIZENS ABANDON ALLIES PLAY POLITICS WITH DISASTERS BELIEVE HIM."

Today, we step through the case they make as to why American should believe him on each and all of those points, based not only on his behavior during his first term in office, but what we have learned, and what he has learned --- and what he has repeatedly promised --- since then.

Finally, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report, with still more on the choice that voters face this year in the Presidential election, in this case as it pertains to environment and energy policy of the two major candidates, and the crushing cost to the U.S. economy that will come with Trump's promised "brown new deal"...

