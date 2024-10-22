With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Cuba hit with double whammy --- first a national power outage, then Hurricane Oscar; Historic rains, flooding strike New Mexico, France, and Bangladesh; World sees largest, longest coral bleaching event on record; PLUS: Oil lobby prepares to overturn Biden climate rules under Trump... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The Coming Financial Hurricane: How Hurricane Milton and other climate chaos could trigger the next economic crisis; Can the tire industry be sustainable? Guayule farmers say yes; AR may have vast lithium reserves; U.S. approves mega geothermal energy project in Utah; Flesh-eating bacteria cases rise in Florida after hurricanes Helene and Milton; Extreme storms have obvious and not-so-obvious economic impacts; IEA expects global clean energy investment to hit $2 trillion in 2024... PLUS: One of the largest solar projects in US opens in Texas, backed by Google... and much, MUCH more! ...

