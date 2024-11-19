With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 11/19/2024, 10:31am PT





IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump nominates climate science deniers and fossil fuel profiteers to head key federal agencies; Winters are warming up quickly across the U.S.; PLUS: President Biden offers hope for climate action, the first U.S. President ever to visit the Amazon Rainforest... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The climate fight will continue; Trump might nix America as a climate tech leader. 5 charts show China winning that race; Weather extremes influence illegal migration and return between the U.S. and Mexico, study finds; Why hydropower is failing in Zambia --- and could fail others; To protect the ozone layer and slow global warming, fertilizers must be deployed more efficently, UN says... PLUS: EPA in Elon Musk's crosshairs...

