IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New York and New Jersey grapple with record drought and autumn wildfires; Republicans win U.S. House majority, and the power to reverse Biden climate action; PLUS: U.N. climate summit (COP29) kicks off with very high stakes... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Republicans win US House majority and the power to reverse Biden's climate action:
- Republicans pick new leaders as 2025 plans come into focus (E&E News):
Chief among them is a budget reconciliation bill to extend the 2017 tax cuts while potentially gutting huge portions of the Democrats’ 2022 climate law to pay for it. Some Republicans are already lobbying their leaders to salvage portions of the Inflation Reduction Act, even though none of them voted for it. Others say the rush to repeal should be reconsidered.
- Who will lead House energy, environment committees (E&E News)
- With Republicans Claiming the Senate and Possibly the House, Congress Expected to Reverse Course on Climate (Inside Climate News)
- New York and New Jersey grapple with record drought and wildfires:
- Wildfires burn in New York and New Jersey as red flag warnings are triggered across Northeast (NBC News)
- VIDEO: Historic drought fuels blazes across Northeast as wildfires burn on both coasts (NBC News)
- New Jersey declares drought warning and urges residents to reduce water use (NBC News)
- What’s Behind New York Fires? Climate Change, Land Use and History (Bloomberg)
- As wildfires rage, NJ is now in a drought warning, Gov. Phil Murphy says. What it means (Bergen Record/MSN):
Murphy thanked the New Jersey Forest Fire Service for its efforts, pointing out it has battled 537 fires this year so far, which is 500 more than during the same time period last year, or a roughly 1,300% increase. The work is not without danger, as became obvious on Saturday when New York firefighter Dariel Vasquez died while fighting the Jennings Creek wildfire.
- 2 face charges connected to wildfires burning in New York, New Jersey (AP)
- Amtrak service along parts of the Northeast corridor resumes after disruptions on 2 days (AP)
- Northeast faces dry conditions with wildfires across the region (NBC News)
- VIDEO: Gov. Phil Murphy and DEP Commissioner LaTourette, press conference on wildfire response (Gov. Phil Murphy/Twitter)
- COP29 U.N. climate talks: Money and financing in contentious focus:
- Live coverage of COP29 (Guardian)
- Live coverage of COP29 (BBC)
- How to Raise Trillions to Fight Climate Change, With or Without the U.S. (NY Times):
Low-income countries need at least $1 trillion a year to manage climate change. Donald Trump’s victory just made that more difficult, but options exist.
- UN climate talks to focus on money to help poor nations cut carbon pollution (AP):
"It's a game with high stakes," said Climate Analytics CEO Bill Hare, a physicist. "Right now the fate of the planet depends very much on what we’re able to pull off in the next five or 10 years."
- This year has been masterclass in human destruction, UN chief tells Cop29 (Guardian)
- VIDEO: Sec-Gen. Guterres: "Climate finance is not charity, it’s an investment" (Antonio Guterres/Twitter)
- The world isn't spending nearly enough to adapt to climate shocks (NY Times)
- U.S. Climate Envoy says climate fight continues, others urge Trump to stay in Paris Agreement:
- Podesta: 'Science is still science': US still committed to climate fight despite Trump's win, Podesta says at COP29 (Politico/MSN)
- Even Exxon’s CEO Doesn’t Want Trump to Pull Out of the Paris Climate Agreement (Gizmodo):
"I don’t think the challenge or the need to address global emissions is going to go away," he said. "Anything that happens in the short term would just make the longer term that much more challenging."
- Israel to Trump: It would be ‘better’ to stay in the Paris Agreement (E&E News)
- Why Trump’s 2nd withdrawal from the Paris Agreement will be different (Politico)
- VIDEO: US Climate Official Says Record Oil Eases Shift to Clean Energy (Bloomberg):
Record oil and gas production under President Joe Biden has enabled the US to smoothly transition toward cleaner energy and fight climate change without driving up prices, a top White House adviser said Wednesday.
- COP29 Azerbaijan hosts have serious conflicts of interest:
- Azerbaijan's COP29 Chief Exec Filmed Promoting Fossil Fuel Deals (BBC)
- VIDEO: Head of U.N. Climate Summit in Azerbaijan Caught on Tape Pushing Oil & Gas Deals (Democracy Now):
The host country is also facing accusations that it is using the climate talks for business, after the head of the talks, Elnur Soltanov, was caught in a secret recording promoting oil and gas deals. That sting was organized by the group Global Witness, which put forward a fake investor. "In exchange for just the promise of sponsorship money, that got us to the heart of the COP29," says Lela Stanley, an investigator at Global Witness. "We need the U.N. to ban petro interests from sitting at the table, from influencing the COP."
- COP29 host Azerbaijan brands oil and gas 'gift from God' (Al Jazeera):
President Aliyev accuses West of hypocrisy for criticising country's fossil-fuel dependence while buying its oil & gas.
- Azerbaijan accused of ramping up repression of critics ahead of hosting UN climate summit (AP)
- Positive developments out of COP29:
- An update on the COP29 Climate Change Conference (NPR):
The U.K., Brazil and China are stepping up as climate leaders as the incoming Trump administration picks heads for key agencies who may increase U.S. climate pollution.
- Starmer: New UK target for 81% emissions cut by 2035 (BBC)
- COP29 climate talks: What finance deals have been announced? (Reuters/MSN)
- COP29 Negotiators Agree on Global Carbon Market Mechanism (Bloomberg):
Proponents argue the new market will form the gold standard for emissions trading, unlocking billions in finance for emissions mitigation projects in the developing world. Buyers, mostly in wealthier countries, would be able to meet their climate goals by buying credits from projects that cut pollution.
- COP29: UN Approves Article 6.4, Launches Global Carbon Market (Carbon Herald)
- Amazon: Who should pay for its protection? (Deutsche Welle)
