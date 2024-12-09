Now celebrating 15 YEARS of Green News Report!

And 20 YEARS of The BRAD BLOG! Green News Report The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in Please helpandremainand 100% reader and listener supported in our 21st YEAR!!! ONE TIME ONLY

any amount you like... $

MONTHLY SUPPORT

any amount you like... $

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL

Make check out to...

Brad Friedman/BRAD BLOG

7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Latest Featured Reports | Thursday, September 12, 2024

'Green News Report' 9/12/24 w/ Brad & Desi Climate policy gets short shrift at Presidential Debate, as fires rage in the U.S. West and Hurricane Francine slams into Louisiana... Previous GNRs: 9/10/24 - 9/5/24 - Archives...

'He Swallowed the Hook': Harris Dominated Trump in Presidential Debate: 'BradCast' 9/11/24 Special coverage with Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'...

GOP Fights to Suppress Vote in Nebraska: 'BradCast' 9/10/24 Guest: Alex Burness of Bolts Mag on disenfranchisement of former felons; Also: MO Supremes approve abortion rights ballot measure; Listener mail and more...

'Green News Report' 9/10/24 w/ Brad & Desi We just lived through the hottest summer on record -- again; Extreme heat, fire broil U.S. West; Francine threatens Gulf Coast; PLUS: Ag Commish warns TX running out of water... Previous GNRs: 9/5/24 - 9/3/24 - Archives...

Cheneys Endorse Democrats; Trump Vows to Jail Everyone: 'BradCast' 9/9/24 Listeners ring in on Debate Eve; Also: Climate crisis wreaks havoc from Vietnam to Gulf of Mexico to Western U.S...

Sunday 'Let's Have a Great Fall!' Toons THIS WEEK: Cold as Hell ... Calling All Dopes ... School Supplies ... Common Ground ... and much more in our latest collection of the week's best political toons!...

From Russia With Money: 'BradCast' 9/5/2024 How rightwing useful idiots were paid millions by Russia to help dupe the nation; Also: Cheney endorses Harris; 'Comrade Kamala' is worst Communist ever; GOP seeks to purge 225,000 in NC (but not really)...

Watchdog Group Seeks Cannon's Removal From Trump Stolen Docs Case 'This Court has the authority and duty to order the case reassigned to a different judge'...

'Green News Report' 9/5/24 w/ Brad & Desi Most humid summer on record in U.S.; Western U.S. sweltering; August 2024 was hottest ever; PLUS: Brazil's Amazon Rainforest saw record number of wildfires in August... Previous GNRs: 9/3/24 - 8/22/24 - Archives...

Project 2025: 'Final Dagger in the Heart of the Civil Service': 'BradCast' 9/4/2024 Guest: Jacqueline Simon of AFGE; Also: Tabulation prob in MA; MT U.S. Senate nom caught using racial slurs...

Trump Policies Didn't Improve the Economy, Increase Job Growth or Lower Prices So, why do many Americans trust the failed former President on economic issues over the well-documented successes of Biden-Harris?...

Catching Up With America's 'Knife Fight in a Phone Booth' and More!: 'BradCast' 9/3/24 Harris and Biden on Labor Day; Netanyahu's endless war; Russia's latest assault on Ukraine; Also: The neck-and-neck horse race to Election Day...

'Green News Report' 9/3/24 While we were out; Climate and energy in the 2024 race; China hits renewables target years early; PLUS: Mighty Klamath now flowing freely for first time in a century...

Sunday 'Suckers and Losers' Toons THIS WEEK: The Battle of Arlington ... The Kennedy Curse ... Fact-Checking the Fact-Checkers ... and more in our latest collection of the week's winningest toons!...

Harris Should Ignore Calls to Move Right CANNING: American majorities support her progressive economic policies on everything from labor unions to taxing the wealthy to corporate price-gouging...