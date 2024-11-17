Now celebrating 15 YEARS of Green News Report!

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, November 17, 2024

Computer Security Experts Ask Harris to Seek Hand-Counts Due to Voting System Breaches: 'BradCast' 11/14/24 Guest: Duncan Buell Ph.D. of Univ. of SC; Also: Me and Alex Jones...

'Green News Report' 11/14/24 w/ Brad & Desi NY, NJ drought, wildfires; GOP wins House, power to overturn Biden climate action; PLUS: Very high stakes as United Nation climate summit kicks off in Baku, Azerbaijan... Previous GNRs: 11/12/24 - 11/7/24 - Archives...

Trump Criminal Cases Fade After Election as GOP 'Does Not Believe in Rule of Law': 'BradCast' 11/13/24 Guest: Marcy Wheeler; Also: Gaetz, Musk, Fox dude, other stooges tapped for Trump Admin...

Climate Advocates Brace for Trump 2.0, Vow to Fight 'Climate-Denying Fascist': 'BradCast' 11/12/24 Guest: Jean Su of Center for BioDiversity; Also: Senate results; Key posts for Trump lackeys...

'Green News Report' 11/12/24 w/ Brad & Desi Trump taps anti-environment Rep. Zelden to head EPA; U.N. finds 2024 hottest year ever recorded; PLUS: Good news for state climate initiatives on last week's ballots... Previous GNRs: 11/7/24 - 11/5/24 - Archives...

Let It All Out:

'BradCast' 11/11/24 Callers ring in after Trump's disastrous re-election; Also: U.S. Senate result updates; Voting system concerns in several states; How national media failed American democracy...

Sunday 'Like it or Not' Toons THIS WEEK: The Cancer Returns ... The Glass Ceilings ... The Consequences ... And too much more, in our latest collection of the week's best, very much-needed, toons...

Not All Bad: Abortion Rights Won Big (Almost) Everywhere: 'BradCast' 11/7/24 Guest: Alice Ollstein of Politico; Also: Wildfires in L.A.; Newsom readies CA for Trump; Biden vows 'peaceful transition'; PA U.S. Senate seat 'flipped'?; WA voters back climate law...

ELECTION DAY 2024: Tea Leaves, Probs for Some Voters, Details on What's Next: 'BradCast' 11/5/24 Also: Some apt points for this moment in history from television's past...

'Green News Report' 11/5/24 Tornadoes, wet weather complicate Election; October one of driest in U.S. history; 'Rafael' eyes Gulf Coast; Positive climate news; PLUS: Biden builds back better ports...

'Closing Arguments' for Undecideds, Third-Party Voters: 'BradCast' 11/4/24 Also: Trump WILL try to steal it, if need be; Euro Greens call on Stein to drop out; Bernie's case for Kamala...

Sunday 'Your Choice' Toons THIS WEEK: It's One or the Other ... And It's All Up To You... In our final Pre-Election 2024 collection of the week's most important toons...

The GOP 'Voter Fraud' Before the Storm: 'BradCast' 10/31/24 A primer on what election fraud actually is (and isn't), and how Team Trump is sowing seeds to steal the election if he loses again this year...