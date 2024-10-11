Now celebrating 15 YEARS of Green News Report!

And 20 YEARS of The BRAD BLOG! Green News Report The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in Please helpandremainand 100% reader and listener supported in our 21st YEAR!!! ONE TIME ONLY

any amount you like... $

MONTHLY SUPPORT

any amount you like... $

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL

Make check out to...

Brad Friedman/BRAD BLOG

7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, November 10, 2024

Not All Bad: Abortion Rights Won Big (Almost) Everywhere: 'BradCast' 11/7/24 Guest: Alice Ollstein of Politico; Also: Wildfires in L.A.; Newsom readies CA for Trump; Biden vows 'peaceful transition'; PA U.S. Senate seat 'flipped'?; WA voters back climate law...

ELECTION DAY 2024: Tea Leaves, Probs for Some Voters, Details on What's Next: 'BradCast' 11/5/24 Also: Some apt points for this moment in history from television's past...

'Green News Report' 11/5/24 w/ Brad & Desi Tornadoes, wet weather complicate Election Day; October one of driest in U.S. history; 'Rafael' eyes Gulf Coast; Positive climate news; PLUS: Biden builds back better ports... Previous GNRs: 10/31/24 - 10/29/24 - Archives...

'Closing Arguments' for Undecideds, Third-Party Voters: 'BradCast' 11/4/24 Also: Trump WILL try to steal it, if need be; Euro Greens call on Stein to drop out; Bernie's case for Kamala despite Israel policy...

Sunday 'Your Choice' Toons THIS WEEK: It's One or the Other ... And It's All Up To You... In our final Pre-Election 2024 collection of the week's most important toons...

The GOP 'Voter Fraud'

Before the Storm:

'BradCast' 10/31/24 A primer on what election fraud actually is (and isn't), and how Team Trump is sowing seeds to steal the election if he loses again this year...

'Green News Report' 10/31/24 w/ Brad & Desi From extreme drought to deadly flash flooding in Spain; Worldwide toll on health from climate change is rising; PLUS: Environmental proponents hold breath for U.S. election... Previous GNRs: 10/29/24 - 10/24/24 - Archives...

'Closing Arguments'with Digby and Driftglass: 'BradCast' 10/30/24 Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'...

Trump Promises to be a Lawless, Authoritarian President. Believe Him: 'BradCast' 10/29/24 Also: Bezos, Musk, and the menacing threat of America's ascendant billionaire oligarchy...

'Green News Report' 10/29/24 Climate and U.S. economy on the ballot; World on pace for dangerous warming; PLUS: Biden cracks down on lead paint and its serious threat to America's children...

Ballots Burn, Billionaires 'Obey in Advance', Callers Ring In: 'BradCast' 10/28/24 Also: Philly D.A. sues Musk over million dollar 'lottery'; Much more...

Musk's Privatized Internet Satellite System Threatens U.S. National Security FAA should revoke billionaire's license to own, operate Starlink; federal law must be amended to nationalize it...

Sunday 'VOTE NOW!' Toons THIS WEEK: Halloween Horrors ... Billionaire Endorsements ... 'The Best People' ... And more! In our latest collection of the week's most important toons...