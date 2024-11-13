IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump selects anti-environment former congressman to lead E.P.A.; 2024 will be the hottest year on record, U.N. weather agency confirms; PLUS: State ballot measures were a bright spot for the climate in last week's otherwise grim elections... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The world isn't spending nearly enough to adapt to climate shocks; Climate change has dangerously supercharged extreme weather imapcts - why didn't it come up more in the presidential campaign?; With ready orders and an energy czar, Trump pivots to fossil fuels; Mass deportations would disrupt the food chain': CA warns of threat; Republicans sweep key utility regulator races in AZ and LA; Climate change identified as main driver of worsening drought in U.S. West... PLUS: Is a 'green revolution' --- burning trash for electricity --- poisoning India’s capital?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 2024 will be the hottest year on record:
- European Agency Says This Will Likely Be The Hottest Year On Record — Again (AP)
- 2024 will be the first year on record to smash a warming limit scientists warned about (CNN)
- VIDEO: State of Climate 2024 Update Press Conference (UNFCC)
- Global temperatures likely to exceed key limit for first time (Axios)
- COP29 gets underway in Baku, Azerbaijan:
- Live coverage of COP29 (Guardian)
- Live coverage of COP29 (BBC)
- Trump's win scrambles global climate talks (Axios)
- State of the climate: 2024 will be first year above 1.5C of global warming (Carbon Brief)
- Analysis: Donald Trump Casts Long Shadow On COP29 Summit (NDTV)
- Why Trump’s 2nd withdrawal from the Paris Agreement will be different (Politico)
- Battle lines drawn on climate finance ahead of COP29 (Financial Times, no paywall)
- Trump victory is a major setback for climate action, experts say (BBC)
- Earth’s biggest polluters aren’t sending leaders to UN climate talks in a year of weather extremes (AP)
- Azerbaijan's COP29 Chief Exec Filmed Promoting Fossil Fuel Deals (BBC)
- Trump selects anti-environment former congressman to head E.P.A.:
- Trump Taps Former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin As EPA Chief (Washington Post)
- Trump picks Lee Zeldin to run EPA (Axios):
They noted Zeldin had just a 14% score in their lawmaker rankings when he was in Congress.
- Trump Chooses Lee Zeldin to Run E.P.A. (NY Times):
Mr. Trump campaigned on pledges to "kill" and "cancel" E.P.A. rules and regulations to combat global warming by restricting fossil fuel pollution from vehicle tailpipes, power plant smokestacks and oil and gas wells. In particular, Mr. Trump wants to erase the most significant rule designed to speed up a transition away from gasoline-powered cars and toward electric vehicles.
- With Ready Orders and an Energy Czar, Trump Plots Pivot to Fossil Fuels (NY Times):
Trump’s transition team for climate and the environment is considering relocating the E.P.A. out of Washington and other drastic changes.
- VIDEO Trump taps former New York Rep Lee Zeldin to lead EPA (Fox News)
- With Republicans Claiming the Senate and Possibly the House, Congress Expected to Reverse Course on Climate (Inside Climate News)
- How Trump could shrink EPA (E&E News)
- In new term, Trump set to go after measures that are doing the most to fight climate change (AP)
- Everything You Need to Know About Project 2025's Plan for the EPA (Drilled)
- Victories for climate/environment in the states
- Climate Initiatives Fare Well Across the Country Despite National Political Climate (Inside Climate News:
From California to Louisiana, ballot measures on climate and the environment gained voters’ approval. In state legislatures, results were mixed.
- Big State and Local Wins for Climate and Conservation in the United States (Nature Conservancy)
- Washington Voters Uphold Landmark Climate Law Against Conservative Challenge (AP)
- Californians Approve $10 Billion For Water, Wildfire, Climate Projects (CalMatters)
- Climate scores big wins in ballot measures across US West (The Hill/MSN)
