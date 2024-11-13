With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 11/12/2024, 10:54am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump selects anti-environment former congressman to lead E.P.A.; 2024 will be the hottest year on record, U.N. weather agency confirms; PLUS: State ballot measures were a bright spot for the climate in last week's otherwise grim elections... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The world isn't spending nearly enough to adapt to climate shocks; Climate change has dangerously supercharged extreme weather imapcts - why didn't it come up more in the presidential campaign?; With ready orders and an energy czar, Trump pivots to fossil fuels; Mass deportations would disrupt the food chain': CA warns of threat; Republicans sweep key utility regulator races in AZ and LA; Climate change identified as main driver of worsening drought in U.S. West... PLUS: Is a 'green revolution' --- burning trash for electricity --- poisoning India’s capital?... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

Article Categories: California, United Nations, Louisiana, Environment, Washington State, FEMA, Green News, Hawaii, South Dakota, EPA, Natural gas, Oil, Climate change, Extreme weather, Water, Paris Agreement, Infrastructure, Pollution, Election 2024, Lee Zeldin