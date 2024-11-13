With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 11/12/2024, 10:54am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump selects anti-environment former congressman to lead E.P.A.; 2024 will be the hottest year on record, U.N. weather agency confirms; PLUS: State ballot measures were a bright spot for the climate in last week's otherwise grim elections... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 15 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The world isn't spending nearly enough to adapt to climate shocks; Climate change has dangerously supercharged extreme weather imapcts - why didn't it come up more in the presidential campaign?; With ready orders and an energy czar, Trump pivots to fossil fuels; Mass deportations would disrupt the food chain': CA warns of threat; Republicans sweep key utility regulator races in AZ and LA; Climate change identified as main driver of worsening drought in U.S. West... PLUS: Is a 'green revolution' --- burning trash for electricity --- poisoning India’s capital?... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



