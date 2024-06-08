IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Debby brings astonishing rains and flooding to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina; Climate change is a partner in the Paris Summer Olympics; PLUS: Plaintiffs in last year's catastrophic Maui Fires reach a settlement with Hawaiian Electric... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Meet Tim Walz: Kamala Harris's vice-presidential pick, a surprising Green New Dealer; As U.S. Heat Deaths Rise, Some Landlords Oppose Right To Air Conditioning; Sudan's Famine-Stricken Zamzam Camp Hit By Devastating Floods; More Americans Are Moving Into Flood And Fire Hot Spots; Minnesota Settles ‘Deceptive Environmental Marketing’ Suit Over Plastic Bags... PLUS: Wyoming Offers To Sell Land To Grand Teton Park — Or Developers... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Debby brings astonishing rainfall, flooding to Florida:
- High-water rescues in Tampa Bay area after Hurricane Debby causes life-threatening flooding (CNN)
- As Debby passes, officials warn Floridians that flooding will continue (CNN)
- Debby’s arrival cements exceptionally early start to hurricane season (CNN):
Debby is the fourth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and the second named hurricane...The second Atlantic hurricane does not occur, on average, until August 26.
- Debby slow-walks to GA, SC threatening catastropic flooding:
- VIDEO: Tropical Storm Debby threatens Southeast with flooding, record-setting rain as mayor warns of potential "obliteration" (CBS News)
- Savannah mayor is "terrified" for "absolutely unprecedented" impacts of Debby (CNN)
- Live updates: Deadly Tropical Storm Debby begins its Southeast deluge (CNN)
- Climate change is intensifying hurricane impacts:
- Explainer-How climate change is fueling hurricanes (Reuters)
- Modern hurricanes are rewriting the rules of extreme storms (BBC):
It's thought that the reason for the slowdown is the uneven way that climate change is heating the globe, with the Arctic warming nearly four times faster than the rest of the world. As a result, the difference in temperature between the Arctic and the tropics is narrowing. "It's that temperature gradient that drives the winds," says Kossin. "The stronger the gradient, the stronger the winds."
- The seas are not alright: "Unusual warmth" hits nearly all of world's oceans (Axios)
- Climate change made 2020's hurricanes wetter (Axios)
- A global slowdown of tropical-cyclone translation speed (Nature)
- Paris Olympics: extreme heat 'impossible' without man-made climate change:
- Extreme 'heat dome' hitting Olympics 'impossible' without global heating (Guardian):
Scorching temperatures in Mediterranean countries and north Africa already causing increase in premature deaths.
- Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill (AP)
- Cyclists Are Taking Over Paris for the Olympic Games (Bloomberg/MSN):
Even the city’s western arrondissements, traditionally more car-focused, were persuaded by the momentum of the Games to build their elements of the network — luckily, as they have many of the sporting venues.
- Plaintiffs reach settlement in catastrophic Maui Fires:
- Hawaiian Electric agrees to pay about half of $4 billion Maui wildfire settlement (Reuters)
- Maui wildfire plaintiffs reach $4 billion settlement (Washington Post):
[T]he compromise reached was driven by the desire to avoid protracted and costly litigation with no guarantee of a larger settlement amount. "It can always be more, but this is going to be very, very helpful for the community of Maui to help rebuild," [attorney Jacob K. Lowenthal, a court-appointed liaison] said.
- 'We're going to survive and it's going to come back': A year after Maui wildfire, survivors press on (AP/MSN):
To mark the anniversary, The Associated Press interviewed seven survivors its journalists first encountered in the days, weeks or months after the fire, as well as a first responder who helped fight the flames. Among their difficulties, they also have found hope, resilience and determination: the Vietnam veteran who has helped others deal with post-traumatic stress; the Buddhist minister with a new appreciation for the sunsets from Lahaina; the college-bound teen aspiring to become a Maui firefighter himself.
- BP projects peak oil demand in 2025, but not for natural gas:
- BP predicts global oil demand will peak in 2025, bringing to end rising emissions (Guardian):
Outlook says use of wind and solar power will surge – but forecasts for gas point to slowing in energy transition.
- Demand for oil to peak next year, says BP (The Times):
Increasing efficiency of internal combustion engines and rapid rise in electric vehicles will create plateau in the middle of the decade, report predicts.
