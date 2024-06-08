With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Debby brings astonishing rains and flooding to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina; Climate change is a partner in the Paris Summer Olympics; PLUS: Plaintiffs in last year's catastrophic Maui Fires reach a settlement with Hawaiian Electric... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Meet Tim Walz: Kamala Harris's vice-presidential pick, a surprising Green New Dealer; As U.S. Heat Deaths Rise, Some Landlords Oppose Right To Air Conditioning; Sudan's Famine-Stricken Zamzam Camp Hit By Devastating Floods; More Americans Are Moving Into Flood And Fire Hot Spots; Minnesota Settles ‘Deceptive Environmental Marketing’ Suit Over Plastic Bags... PLUS: Wyoming Offers To Sell Land To Grand Teton Park — Or Developers... and much, MUCH more! ...

