Brad Friedman Byon 12/21/2022, 4:05pm PT



Overlooking turbulent waters as a storm rolls in at one of Donald Trump's sleazy tax avoidance "nature reserve" schemes in Southern California. | PHOTO: DESI DOYEN

As of today, The BradCast and Green News Report will be on holiday hiatus until after the New Year's holiday. PDiddie will likely run some holiday toons here throughout (scroll down for them!), but otherwise we'll be trying to catch up with some family duties and attempting to recharge a bit at the end of another grueling year in the radio and blogging mines.

Our huge thanks to all of you who have supported us over the past year, especially those who have left something in our TIP JAR keep heads above water enough to keep going as long as we can! (Or just try that nifty quick tool on the top-right up there!) We couldn't do any of this without your support!

As we head into our TWENTIETH(!) year of trouble-making, muck-raking, blogging and broadcasting next year here at The BRAD BLOG, we send our best wishes to all for a peaceful holiday season. Please stay warm and healthy throughout! And to all, a good night!

-- Brad, Desi, Ernie, PDiddie and everyone else here at BRAD BLOG World News Headquarters...



