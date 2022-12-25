PDiddie Byon 12/25/2022, 6:47am PT

No Mariah Careys were harmed or included in this aggregation.

Should be considered part of last Sunday's 'Supertramp' collation.

Would Christians who conduct themselves more like Christ be too much to ask? I'm thinking 'probably'.

You may have noticed a dissimilarity between 'wolves' as viewed through right and left lenses.

Here's a toast to our least favorite billionaire for 2023: may your business acumen propel you to millionaire status in the New Year.

And Politico has the cartoon year-in-review.

Please consider supporting a disappearing craft with a subscription to a political cartoonist.

* * *

