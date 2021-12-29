Guest host Nicole Sandler with The Revolving Door Project's Jeff Hauser...

Nicole Sandler Byon 12/29/2021, 3:57pm PT

It's NICOLE SANDLER, back one last time in 2021, guest hosting The BradCast for Brad and Desi. As we approach the end of the year, it's almost required to look back at the year and pass judgment on how it went. So we'll do some of that today. [Audio link to full show is posted at end of this summary.]

I think one of the more important jobs of any President is choosing the people who'll make up the cabinet and perform other important functions in the government. It's hard to forget TFG (the former guy) bragging that he'd hire "Only the best people". Well, we know how that went. Did Joe Biden do better?

I’m joined today by JEFF HAUSER, director of The Revolving Door Project, who scrutinizes the executive branch appointments. We'll get his thoughts on Joe Biden's picks as his first year in office draws to a close next month.

As usual, we’ll start the show with the latest news, of which there was precious little this week. But, shortly before publishing today’s show, actual news did break! The jury is back in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial… She was accused of recruiting teenage girls to massage pedophile Jeffrey Epstein at his homes in Palm Beach, Florida, New York, New Mexico and elsewhere between 1994 and 2004.

Well, she was found guilty on five of six counts including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of an individual under 18. She was found not guilty of enticement of one individual under 17 with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity.

So that happened…

And we’ll end the show with a warning to America about a big threat from down here in Floriduh…You can thank me after Election Day 2024, I hope...

That's it for me over here. Brad and Desi will be back after the New Year. May we all finally have one that we can be happy about!...

