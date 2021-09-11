READER COMMENTS ON

... Larry Bergan said on 11/9/2021 @ 8:11 pm PT...



Since James Carville is in the news for his "woke" Democrats statement, I though I'd put up this video, which I'll bet you haven't seen.

I hope this doesn't cause the company that bought Diebold's voting machines to sue Carville for a billion plus dollars although I'd LOVE to see that company lose the lawsuit and put an end to these dangerous machines for all time.

FULL TRANSCRIPT:

AUDIENCE MEMBER: My question is, what is being done to propose Federal legislation to open the source code to allow people to take away the Black Box aspects so that you have no idea whether your vote is counted or not, and why is the party and people like yourself not taking a stronger stance on that because the Democrats will never, ever win a presidential election unless they get a handle on this; they won't again because the technology is overtaking it.

JAMES CARVILLE: Well first, in the party's defense, it hasn't had any power to do anything about this and won't until January the 3rd. Secondly, if I were an enterprising journalist or an enterprising researcher... What people say is these kinds of mistakes, look, they happen but they generally fall kind of 50/50... I've NEVER seen one go for a Democrat! What's the statistical probability that you have ten events and they all go one way. So, do I think that there's shenanigans, yeah... Look, this guy at Princeton goes, and he can basically make these electronic voting machines play Mozart. He can do anything he wants with them. You want a figure, we'll give you a figure. He asked the company to show him, and they wouldn't even give him the machines. So. I agree, if we get the gavel, I think these people ought to be standing tall and throw their right hand in the air and not have mathematicians and statistical people and... Explain what happened to Christine Jennings who, I know, it's unbelievable. Nobody argues that Gore didn't win Florida. Nobody argues that Christine Jennings didn't get the votes on Election Day. And you're right, the Republicans were very satisfied with this. I think the public would support a thorough, real, penetrating, fair investigation into this. There's enough technology there... I don't mind having a record of what happened. I don't trust these companies; I'll put it to you that way. I don't trust Diebold anymore than I can throw 'em!

VIDEO

To remind you, the Democrats DID get the gavel Carville wanted in the election, but personally, I would have much preferred they went after the voting machines instead of Enron.