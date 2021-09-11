IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Bipartisan infrastructure bill passes Congress with key climate investments; Hopeful-ish news from U.N. climate summit in Glasgow; PLUS: At COP26 summit, Obama pushes world governments to do more, and move faster... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Are carbon markets the new gaming for Native American tribes?; John Oliver explains The Power Grid; No, electric cars not more likely to get stuck in traffic jams; EPA finally takes action on lead contamination in Benton Harbor, MI; Criminal groups profit from trafficking of plastic waste, report finds; White House awaits Enbridge pipeline review before decision; Guyana, a poor country, was a green champion. then Exxon discovered oil... PLUS: Harnessing the energy of the ocean to power homes, planes and whisky distilleries... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Bipartisan infrastructure bill finally passes U.S. House:
- VIDEO: President Biden on Passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (C-SPAN):
Good morning, folks. Well, finally: Infrastructure Week. I'm so happy to say that: Infrastructure Week.
- Infrastructure Bill Makes First Major U.S. Investment in Climate Resilience (NY Times):
"It’s significant that we could get a significant bipartisan measure that recognized that climate change was real and we need to protect our infrastructure against its impacts," said Mr. Whitehouse. "But it’s not enough to just do repair work. We need to prevent the worse scenarios."
- What’s in the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package (Washington Post)
- Biden hails infrastructure win as 'monumental step forward' (AP)
- Congress approves $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with funding for transmission, hydrogen and EVs (Utility Dive)
- Biden calls infrastructure bill a "once-in-a-generation" investment after House sends it to his desk (CBS News)
- 'Build Back Better' Act A Matter Of When, Not If, Democrat Lawmakers Tell COP26 (Forbes)
- COP26: 2nd week of climate treaty negotiations underway:
- BBC's COP26 Live Coverage (BBC)
- AP COP26 Live Coverage (AP via PBS NewsHour)
- Dead Or Alive? COP26 Climate Talks Strive To Save 1.5C Warming Goal (Reuters)
- Carbon copy? COP26 confronts familiar roadblocks on market rules (Reuters/MSN)
- Analysis: Glimmers of hope seen for global carbon market deal at COP26 (Reuters):
Cautious optimism has emerged that COP26 in Glasgow can clinch a global carbon market deal unlocking trillions of dollars of green investment, with even hold-out nation Brazil signalling a desire for compromise.
- Climate Summit Turns Its Focus to a Contentious Question: Who Pays? (NY Times)
- COP26: IEA revises projections after wave of new agreements:
- COP26 climate pledges could help limit global warming to 1.8 °C, but implementing them will be the key (International Energy Agency)
- Latest climate pledges could limit global temperature rise, a new report says (NPR)
- Despite net-zero pledges at COP26, world likely on track to warm 2.5 degrees C, U.N. report says (Washington Post)
- Countries’ climate pledges built on flawed data, Post investigation finds (Washington Post):
Across the world, many countries underreport their greenhouse gas emissions in their reports to the United Nations, a Washington Post investigation has found. An examination of 196 country reports reveals a giant gap between what nations declare their emissions to be vs. the greenhouse gases they are sending into the atmosphere.
- Countries have failed to adapt for unavoidable climate damage, UN says (Guardian UK)
- Obama urges world governments to move faster, and youth to mobilize:
- Obama Hits Russia, China For 'Lack Of Urgency' On Climate" (AP)
- Obama Addresses Climate Activists in Glasgow, But Should They Listen? (Rolling Stone)
- 'Don't sulk - Get busy': Obama urges young people to use their voice, vote, and purchasing power to drive action (Business Green):
In COP26 speech addressed in large part to young people, Obama slams China and Russia for climate inaction and calls for global cooperation on climate.
- Obama says ‘we’re still falling short’ at U.N. climate conference (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: Obama swipes at Trump for 'four years of active hostility' on climate in Glasgow speech (CNN)
- VIDEO: Barack Obama COP26 Climate Speech Transcript (Rev.com)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Are Carbon Markets The New Gaming For Tribes? (Indian Country Today)
- VIDEO: The Power Grid: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Fact Check-Electric cars not more likely to get stuck in traffic jams (Reuters)
- EPA To Begin Testing Water At 300 Benton Harbor Homes (AP)
- Criminal Groups Profit From Trafficking Of Plastic Waste: Report Says (LA Times)
- Harnessing the energy of the ocean to power homes, planes and whisky distilleries (Washington Post)
- White House Awaits Enbridge Pipeline Review Before Decision (Bloomberg)
- Guyana, A Poor Country, Was A Green Champion. Then Exxon Discovered Oil. (NPR)
- In Iraq's Famed Marshlands, Climate Change Is Upending A Way Of Life (NPR)
- Indigenous Women in Peru Sue For ‘Rights of Nature’ to Fight Oil Spills (Inside Climate News)
- Poison in the Air: The EPA allows polluters to turn neighborhoods into "sacrifice zones"...a first-of-its-kind map and data analysis (Pro Publica)
- The World's First Solar-Powered Steel Mill Is Here (Earther)
- Three degrees of global warming is quite plausible and truly disastrous (The Economist/Green Reporter)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.