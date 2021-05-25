Brad Friedman Byon 5/25/2021, 12:35pm PT

Our building owner has notified us that major construction just outside of our recording studio --- including days of jack hammering(!) --- will be under way anywhere from the next 7 to 14 days! Unfortunately, we'll be unable to record The BradCast or Green News Report during the construction. However, Nicole Sandler will be rescuing us by sitting in for the rest of the week on The BradCast. If construction is done (or can be worked around) after the Memorial Day holiday, we'll return next week. Otherwise, I'll update you here if/when I can learn more. Apologies for our sudden, unexpected and unavoidable absence! Please scroll down for the latest! And, of course, our huge thanks to Nicole for covering for us at the last minute, yet again, until further notice! --- Brad & Desi



