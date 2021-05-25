IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden doubles FEMA disaster funding as NOAA forecasts another intense hurricane season; U.S. renewable energy deployment hits record pace in 2021; PLUS: Republicans reject corporate tax increases to fund major infrastructure upgrades... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): On 60th anniversary of JFK's 'Moon Shot' speech, climate action is our Moon Shot; Summer forecast calls for intensifying drought across American West; G7 to end state financing for coal power plants this year; Sewer Energy: How your hot showers and toilet flushes can help the climate; Carbon storage offers hope for climate, cash for farmers; Biden reimposes Obama-era federal flood standard for rebuilding; Trump EPA censored science policy to approve toxic weedkiller... PLUS: The fight for the soul – and the future – of ExxonMobil... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- NOAA forecasts another 'busier than normal' hurricane season:
- NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane outlook calls for sixth straight above-average season (Washington Post):
The agency is the latest of several forecasting groups watching the upcoming hurricane season’s potential to overperform for the sixth year in a row. It comes following the devastating 2020 season, which featured 30 named storms, tied the record set in 2005 with seven major hurricanes, and featured back-to-back Category 4 monsters in Nicaragua that lashed the same communities just two weeks apart. A record 11 tropical storms and hurricanes made landfall in the United States.
- NOAA predicts another busy Atlantic hurricane season with up to 20 named storms possible (USA Today/MSN)
- Biden doubles FEMA disaster funding:
- As Hurricane Season Looms, Biden Doubles Funding To Prepare For Extremes (Washington Post)
- Biden Doubles FEMA Program to Prepare for Extreme Weather (NY Times):
The new money is less than what some disaster experts had said is needed, especially because the warming planet is making storms, flooding, wildfires and other disasters both more frequent and destructive. The United States experienced 22 disasters that exceeded $1 billion each in damages last year, a record.
- VIDEO: President Biden Receives Briefing on Atlantic Hurricane Outlook (C-SPAN)
- FEMA making $1 billion available for extreme weather events (CBS News)
- Millions displaced by extreme weather disasters in 2020:
- Extreme weather displaces record numbers of people as temperatures rise (Deutsche Welle)
- Even Amid a Pandemic, More Than 40 Million People Fled Their Homes (NY Times):
Extreme weather events, mainly storms and floods, accounted for the vast majority of the displacement. While not all of those disasters could be linked to human-induced climate change, the Center’s report made clear that global temperature rise, fueled by the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, "are increasing the intensity and frequency of weather-related hazards."
- Republicans reject corporate tax increase to pay for infrastructure repairs:
- Biden presents infrastructure counteroffer. But Republicans aren't impressed. (Politico):
The new Biden infrastructure proposal also would cut broadband spending to match the Republicans' latest offer, and cut investment in 'roads, bridges and major projects' to get closer to the Republicans’ bottom line — a point one administration official involved in the talks characterized as ironic given the GOP’s insistence that the package focus heavily on improving 'core' infrastructure — but a concession nonetheless.
- Biden Holds Firm On Climate Provisions In Infrastructure Counterproposal (The Hill)
- 'A big divide': Biden-GOP infrastructure talks sputter as Democrats ponder going it alone (NBC News)
- White House: User fees for infrastructure deal would "violate" Biden's tax pledge (Axios)
- Republicans balk at the White House’s slimmed-down $1.7 trillion infrastructure offer (Washington Post)
- White House, GOP infrastructure talks hit crucial stage (AP)
- Why it matters that Republicans won't budge on a corporate tax hike (MSNBC)
- New EPA report warns climate change already harming U.S.:
- U.S. has entered unprecedented climate territory, EPA warns (Washington Post):
For years, President Donald Trump and his deputies played down the impact of greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels and delayed the release of an Environmental Protection Agency report detailing climate-related damage...[T]he EPA released a detailed and disturbing account of the startling changes that Earth’s warming had on parts of the United States during Trump’s presidency.
- After a Trump-length pause, the EPA is relaunching a major climate change report (Grist):
Drawing on data from 50 government agencies, the EPA has published 54 indicators of global warming.
- EPA report finds no part of the United States is 'unaffected by the climate crisis' (The Week)
- In a report suppressed under Trump, the EPA has said for the first time that humans caused the climate crisis (Business Insider)
- Biden executive order begins to address financial shocks of climate change:
- Biden Wants To Measure How Climate Change Impacts America's Finances (NPR)
- Get Ready for Financial Shocks From Climate Change, Biden Tells Officials (NY Times):
Experts warn of two broad types of financial risk posed by a hotter planet: The growing cost to businesses and investors as climate-related disasters damage or destroy buildings, crops or supply chains; and the potential for a sudden drop in the value of companies that depend on fossil fuels, as governments or consumers embrace wind, solar and other sources of energy that do not produce the carbon emissions driving global warming.
- Executive order ignites action on climate finance (E&E News):
The long-awaited directive requires federal agencies to assess the economic dangers that rising temperatures could have on the government — and homeowners, retirees, businesses and the U.S. financial system. It marks a major turning point for U.S. financial policy, which until last year was mostly silent on an issue that had for years been a priority among European nations.
- Banks Always Backed Fossil Fuel Over Green Projects - Until This Year (Bloomberg)
- U.S. renewable energy deployment hits record pace:
- 2021 kicks off with record growth for clean energy in the US (Renewable Energy World):
U.S. project developers installed nearly 40 percent more wind power in the first three months of 2021 than in the first three months of 2020, the strongest year ever for clean power.
- The latest trends in renewable energy procurement (GreenBiz)
